Dolphins officially sign three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins officially bolstered the roster with a three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday afternoon.

The team took to Twitter, sharing some pictures of Melvin Ingram signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

While the move became official on Wednesday, reports surfaced on Sunday that the team was signing the veteran pass rusher.

Ingram spent nine seasons playing for the Chargers before spending time with both the Steelers and Chiefs last year. Between the two teams, Ingram recorded 25 tackles and two total sacks.

His sack numbers may seem low, but Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus shared some statistics on what kind of impact Ingram may have this season.

With Melvin Ingram officially signed to the #Dolphins, here’s a stat worth noting:



Ingram was tied for 40th (among 200 pass-rushers) in win % at 16.2% (Maxx Crosby was 1st at 27.0%)



Don’t let his low sack numbers fool you, he’s still an impactful pass-rusher #FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) May 18, 2022

Defensive end, specifically a pass rusher, wasn’t necessarily a weakness for the Dolphins. Still, the addition of Ingram only makes the unit deeper as it tries to manage a 17-game regular season.

The team inked Emmanuel Ogbah to a new deal this offseason and 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips had a strong second half to his rookie season.

