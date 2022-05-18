PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins add Melvin Ingram, Mike McDaniel’s press conference, Tua throwing dimes, and more!

As promised, Jake and I are back with a BRAND NEW episode of SBNation’s official Miami Dolphins podcast, PHINSIDER RADIO: THE JAKE AND JOSH SHOW. In this episode, Jake Mendel and I discuss:

NEW EPISODE

Finally, after so many years of flirting with veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, he finally lands in Miami, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $5 million. Jake and I discuss where he fits in Miami’s rotation of pass-rushers. Which players could see their snap counts decrease after bringing in a veteran —that can still play — like Ingram?

Next, we break down all the latest quotes and notes from Tuesday’s organized team activities. Should we put too much stock into Tua Tagovailoa throwing dimes to Preston Williams in training camp? How serious is the injury to running back Raheem Mostert AND wide receiver Lynn Bowden? Should we be worried about Miami’s offensive line?

Lastly, we talk about Miami’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jaelan Phillip = Most Valuable practice Player, Sony Michel’s #34, River Cracraft calls Mike McDaniel a ‘super-genius,’ and so much more!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' signing of Melvin Ingram? How do you think he fits in Josh Boyer’s defense? Should we expect a breakout year from Preston Williams, or are we just getting overly excited about completions in shorts and a t-shirt? Will Raheem Mostert be ready for the start of the season? What about Lynn Bowden? Is this the highest your expectations have been for this team in over a decade? Let us know in the comments section below!