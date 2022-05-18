Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge give insight into their new roles with the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
The two assistants will be working on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson - Gang Green Nation
Over the next few months, we’ll be breaking down every Jets rookie, including the undrafted free agents. Today we break down Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, selected by the Jets with the...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR Jamison Crowder - Buffalo Rumblings
A new slot receiver for a new year
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens sign veteran free agent linebacker Vince Biegel - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore adds a versatile front seven defender that can play off ball and on the edge.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Kenny Pickett’s situation with the Steelers not the best in the NFL - Behind the Steel Curtain
Think Kenny Pickett has the best situation of all the rookie quarterbacks? Not according to PFF...
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Way-too-early 2022 Bengals Win-Loss Predictions - Cincy Jungle
Now that the schedule has been released, it’s time to be reckless and look into our crystal ball for a record prognostication.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Special teams upgrades: P Corey Bojorquez - Dawgs By Nature
This unit needed a lot of infusion of better talent
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Q&A With Houston Texans Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett - Battle Red Blog
A look into Phillip Dorsett’s experience in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans officially sign former Texans DE DeMarcus Walker - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans have officially signed free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker, per his agent David Canter. The Titans hosted Walker on a visit earlier this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars rookie minicamp recap and observations: Travon Walker looks the part - Big Cat Country
Notes, thoughts and observations from the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team got its first look at the rookie class.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
The Early Returns from Colts Top Rookie WR Alec Pierce Have Been Promising at Minicamp - Stampede Blue
The Colts’ top draft pick in 2022 has already made his presence felt—particularly in the red zone, at rookie minicamp.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How big an impact can Russell Wilson make for the Broncos? - Mile High Report
Will the 9-time Pro Bowler live up to expectations in Denver?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: UDFAs with the best chance to make the final roster - Bolts From The Blue
Even a small chance is still a chance for these NFL hopefuls.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders battles: Competition at defensive tackle is one to watch - Silver And Black Pride
Hankins, Nichols to fend off others for starting spots; Group has improved depth
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Let’s argue the hottest Chiefs takes: Juju Smith-Schuster is the best wide receiver - Arrowhead Pride
Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Offseason grades: PFF gives Giants a B- - Big Blue View
New York gets a couple of B- grades for its roster moves
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The Eagles are more than “just another game” to Carson Wentz - Bleeding Green Nation
Carson Wentz is a fierce competitor. He can also be disingenuous.
After Wentz was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders after just one season, he knew he would be facing...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jerry Jones: Cowboys could sell for over $10 billion but he will never do it - Blogging The Boys
Money talks.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Film Session: What does Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. bring to Washington’s backfield? - Hogs Haven
How will 3rd-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. improve Washington’s running back unit?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers & CB Jaire Alexander are ‘finalizing’ 4-year, $84 million contract extension - Acme Packing Company
One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL will be staying in Green Bay for a long time to come.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2022 NFL strength of schedule: Detroit Lions have easier slate by several metrics - Pride Of Detroit
NFL strength of schedule can be measured in several different ways. But any way you look at it, the 2022 Detroit Lions have a favorable slate of games.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Exit Interview: Khalil Mack - Windy City Gridiron
A closer look at Mack’s place in Chicago Bears history
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Football Outsiders calls tight end Vikings’ biggest roster need - Daily Norseman
Some of us saw this coming
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Drew Brees announces he “may” play football in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Tweet heard ‘round the world.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons announce three signings, including veteran WR Geronimo Allison - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are making moves after rookie minicamp.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Czikk’s take: Could Matt Corral be the opening day starter? - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer says Darnold is starter but the job is up for grabs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Top Five Most Anticipated Tampa Bay Bucs Games in 2022 NFL Season - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: What are your biggest concerns about Trey Lance heading into the regular season? - Niners Nation
I cited a college stat from Lance
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Biggest post-draft roster questions for the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
We’re past the free agent frenzy and the craziness of draft weekend. The 2022 Cardinals roster is mostly complete at this point. What questions remain?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seattle Seahawks not adding a quarterback through the draft isn’t surprising - Field Gulls
Barring something dramatic, one of Geno Smith or Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season. When Russell Wilson was traded in March, it was only logical...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Comparing Sean McVay’s record compare to past LA Rams coaches - Turf Show Times
Four post season berths and two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons is a great start
Loading comments...