Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matt Patricia, Joe Judge give insight into their new roles with the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The two assistants will be working on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.





Scouting Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson - Gang Green Nation

Over the next few months, we’ll be breaking down every Jets rookie, including the undrafted free agents. Today we break down Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, selected by the Jets with the...





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR Jamison Crowder - Buffalo Rumblings

A new slot receiver for a new year

AFC NORTH:

Ravens sign veteran free agent linebacker Vince Biegel - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore adds a versatile front seven defender that can play off ball and on the edge.





Kenny Pickett’s situation with the Steelers not the best in the NFL - Behind the Steel Curtain

Think Kenny Pickett has the best situation of all the rookie quarterbacks? Not according to PFF...





Way-too-early 2022 Bengals Win-Loss Predictions - Cincy Jungle

Now that the schedule has been released, it’s time to be reckless and look into our crystal ball for a record prognostication.





Special teams upgrades: P Corey Bojorquez - Dawgs By Nature

This unit needed a lot of infusion of better talent

AFC SOUTH:

Q&A With Houston Texans Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett - Battle Red Blog

A look into Phillip Dorsett’s experience in the NFL.





Titans officially sign former Texans DE DeMarcus Walker - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker, per his agent David Canter. The Titans hosted Walker on a visit earlier this week.





Jaguars rookie minicamp recap and observations: Travon Walker looks the part - Big Cat Country

Notes, thoughts and observations from the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team got its first look at the rookie class.





The Early Returns from Colts Top Rookie WR Alec Pierce Have Been Promising at Minicamp - Stampede Blue

The Colts’ top draft pick in 2022 has already made his presence felt—particularly in the red zone, at rookie minicamp.

AFC WEST:

How big an impact can Russell Wilson make for the Broncos? - Mile High Report

Will the 9-time Pro Bowler live up to expectations in Denver?





Chargers News: UDFAs with the best chance to make the final roster - Bolts From The Blue

Even a small chance is still a chance for these NFL hopefuls.





Raiders battles: Competition at defensive tackle is one to watch - Silver And Black Pride

Hankins, Nichols to fend off others for starting spots; Group has improved depth





Let’s argue the hottest Chiefs takes: Juju Smith-Schuster is the best wide receiver - Arrowhead Pride

Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

Offseason grades: PFF gives Giants a B- - Big Blue View

New York gets a couple of B- grades for its roster moves





The Eagles are more than “just another game” to Carson Wentz - Bleeding Green Nation

Carson Wentz is a fierce competitor. He can also be disingenuous.

After Wentz was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders after just one season, he knew he would be facing...





Jerry Jones: Cowboys could sell for over $10 billion but he will never do it - Blogging The Boys

Money talks.





Film Session: What does Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. bring to Washington’s backfield? - Hogs Haven

How will 3rd-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. improve Washington’s running back unit?

NFC NORTH:

Packers & CB Jaire Alexander are ‘finalizing’ 4-year, $84 million contract extension - Acme Packing Company

One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL will be staying in Green Bay for a long time to come.





2022 NFL strength of schedule: Detroit Lions have easier slate by several metrics - Pride Of Detroit

NFL strength of schedule can be measured in several different ways. But any way you look at it, the 2022 Detroit Lions have a favorable slate of games.





Exit Interview: Khalil Mack - Windy City Gridiron

A closer look at Mack’s place in Chicago Bears history





Football Outsiders calls tight end Vikings’ biggest roster need - Daily Norseman

Some of us saw this coming

NFC SOUTH:

Drew Brees announces he “may” play football in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Tweet heard ‘round the world.





Falcons announce three signings, including veteran WR Geronimo Allison - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are making moves after rookie minicamp.





Czikk’s take: Could Matt Corral be the opening day starter? - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer says Darnold is starter but the job is up for grabs





Top Five Most Anticipated Tampa Bay Bucs Games in 2022 NFL Season - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay has a lot of marquee matchups in 2022

NFC WEST:

49ers news: What are your biggest concerns about Trey Lance heading into the regular season? - Niners Nation

I cited a college stat from Lance





Biggest post-draft roster questions for the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We’re past the free agent frenzy and the craziness of draft weekend. The 2022 Cardinals roster is mostly complete at this point. What questions remain?





Why the Seattle Seahawks not adding a quarterback through the draft isn’t surprising - Field Gulls

Barring something dramatic, one of Geno Smith or Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season. When Russell Wilson was traded in March, it was only logical...





Comparing Sean McVay’s record compare to past LA Rams coaches - Turf Show Times

Four post season berths and two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons is a great start