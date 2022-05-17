Dolphins to have joint practices with Buccaneers and Eagles this summer

Now that the 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released, the next order of business is for teams to set up their summer itinerary— and for many teams, that means scheduling joint practices with some of their preseason foes.

Yesterday, we learned that the Dolphins would be holding joint practices with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they travel north later this year.

Today, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed another team, announcing joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also discussed how joint practices can help and what his team can learn from these meaningful practices.

“Joint practices are outstanding for everyone involved because there’s only so far you can go when going against each other before things start to hurt more than they help. So having different schemes, and coverages is incredibly impactful. Having different offenses for run fits, and all that stuff, it’s super impactful. We’re going to start out practicing two days with Tampa, I can’t wait to see you guys type really fast, but we’re going to have a joint practice with the Philadephia Eagles as well. In both scenarios we feel very fortunate that things worked out with Coach Bowles and Coach Sirianni. We are excited about that and we think our players will be too.”

Miami will travel to Tampa Bay in week one of the preseason (August 13th) to take on the Buccaneers. They will then host the Las Vegas Raiders (August 20th) and finally, the Philadelphia Eagles in the final preseason game (August 27th).

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles? What matchups are you most looking forward to? Will you be attending any of these preseason games? Let us know in the comments section below!