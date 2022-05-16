PHINSIDER RADIO | Jake and Josh break down the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL schedule

(Please Note: This podcast was recorded roughly 15 minutes before news broke that the Dolphins signed veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram III. Jake and Josh will have a new episode up in the next few days regarding this relatively big free agent signing.)

Good Morning.

I hope you’re having an okay Monday.

The truth is, unless you’re into wrestling or it’s football season, this day stinks. But, thankfully, Jake and I got exactly what you need to get through this dull day. And that is a brand new podcast breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule.

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and Josh Houtz (me) discuss the Miami Dolphins' 2022 NFL Schedule and give their way-too-early 169% homer predictions for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins have a Thursday Night game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, a Sunday Night game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a Christmas Day game vs. the Green Bay Packers; how do you feel about these matchups?

Which of these games will matter most in the grand scheme of things?

What stretch of games could be most critical towards Miami’s playoff aspirations?

Can the Dolphins finally beat the Buffalo Bills?

We also talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s underthrow in camp —because we have to —and Tyreek Hill’s awesome video — which I honestly want to know if he’s the one that edited it. Lastly, we discuss Sony Michel’s decision to wear the #34 and what other numbers need to be retired by the team. All of this and more in the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins' 2022 NFL Schedule? Do you care that Sony Michel —or anyone — is wearing the #34? Which stretch of games has you most worried about the 2022 NFL season. Let us know in the comments section below!