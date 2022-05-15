REPORT: Miami Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram III

According to multiple sources, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent veteran pass rusher, Melvin Ingram III.

Ingram initially visited with the team on April 12th, yet the two sides did not come to an agreement on a contract at that time.

Melvin Ingram was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the 18th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft after a successful college career at the University of South Carolina. He spent last season in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. According to Pro Football Focus, Ingram tallied one pressure for every nine pass rushing snaps last year.

In his ten-year NFL career, Melvin Ingram has amassed 51 sacks in 128 games played. He has made the Pro Bowl three times.

Ingram joins a Dolphins defense that boasts a strong front seven and will play alongside solid contributors like Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel as well as newcomer, Channing Tindall.

