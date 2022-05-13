Dolphins release 2022 draft class jersey numbers

The Miami Dolphins released jersey numbers for their 2022 rookie class, as per the team’s official Twitter account:

Rookie draft class numbers pic.twitter.com/QgTA2CteLx — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2022

They are as follows:

Round 3: Channing Tindall, LB, #51

Round 4: Erik Ezukanma, WR, #87

Round 7: Skylar Thompson, QB, #19 and Cameron Goode, OLB, #53

Some notable players who’ve worn these numbers in the past for Miami include Jakeem Grant and Scott Mitchell (#19), Mike Pouncey and Kamu Grugier-Hill (#51), Bob Matheson and Larry Izzo (#53), and finally Isaiah Ford, who wore #87 for the Dolphins just last year.

Here’s to hoping that these players enjoy the same success as a few of their predecessors who’ve donned the same number for the Miami Dolphins.

Oh, and just on a personal level, it’s nice to see a WR pick a jersey number in the 80s, as opposed to the 10s. You can try and change the old ways, but I won’t let you. So, from me personally, thank you Mr. Ezukanma!