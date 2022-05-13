Dolphins dominate ‘also notable’ games list from CBS Sports

The 2022 NFL schedule was released last night, giving us the week-by-week listing for all 272 regular season games. For the Miami Dolphins, that aligned their 17 contests into a game day and kickoff time (with some flex capabilities), and it allows for endless analysis and review of the schedule. Is the bye week too early? Too late? Are there too many home games to start the season? Are they stuck with cold weather games late in the year?

While fans are constantly pouring over their favorite team’s schedule, there is also the look at the entire schedule. CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin took a look at all 18 weeks of the 2022 schedule, picking out the “most exciting games” for each week. The Dolphins did not exactly make the list - but they sort of did.

In Week 1, Dubin selected the Thursday season opener featuring the Buffalo Bills at the Los Angeles Rams as the most exciting game of the week. In his “also notable” section for the week, there are the Dolphins as they host the New England Patriots.

In Week 2, he again selected the Thursday game, this time the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs. The first game in the notable list? The Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens.

Week 3? Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there are the Dolphins again in the notable list, this time as the Bills head to Miami.

In Week 4, he selected the Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his first notable selection was the Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals contest.

Miami seems to not be making the list as the “most” exciting game each week, but they sure are showing up on the list of other exciting games.

The Dolphins next show up on the list in Week 7, when Dubin selected the Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens contest, but listed the Sunday Night Football meeting between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dolphins in Miami as notable.

They are again in the Week 8 notable games list as they visit the Lions, falling behind the Packers at Bills Sunday night contest.

Jumping to Week 10, the Browns at Dolphins game shows up as the first game on the outside looking in behind the Dallas Cowboys at Packers contest.

The Dolphins again make the list in Week 13, when they visit the San Francisco 49ers, then back it up in Week 14 when they are at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Week 16 slate of games includes three on Christmas, with all three in the notable list - and that of course includes the Packers visiting the Dolphins.

That means 10 of Miami’s 17 games in 2022 made the list as a notable contest for the week. For a Dolphins team that is not necessarily seen as a massive draw, having 10 games seen as notable seems like they are at least receiving a little respect. Hopefully they will prove deserving of being on a list of exciting games each week.