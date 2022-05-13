Dolphins sign 14 undrafted free agents as rookie mini camp begins

Shortly after the Miami Dolphins announced the signings of rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and outside linebacker Cameron Goode, the team has agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents, or as Jeff Ireland likes to call them, acorns.

Here’s the official press release from the team:

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 14 undrafted college free agents: offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

I believe the four players on this list who have a real shot of making the roster— or the practice squad— are Arizona State offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, Oregon safety Verone McKinley, Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries, and running back ZaQuandre White.

here's a look at #dolphins UDFA LT kellen deisch from the 2022 east/west shrine game.



(p.s. he's wearing #74 and has a bright yellow helmet) pic.twitter.com/bnG1Z2oT56 — josh houtz (@houtz) May 9, 2022

For more on Miami’s class of undrafted free agents, check out the team’s official press release HERE.

