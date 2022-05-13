Dolphins sign two of their 2022 NFL Draft class: QB Skylar Thompson and OLB Cameron Goode

Today, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to open their first NFL rookie mini camp under head coach Mike McDaniel — and for now — at least 50% of the team’s 2022 NFL Draft class is officially under contract.

According to the team’s official website, the Miami Dolphins have signed rookie quarterback Skyler Thompson and outside linebacker Cameron Goode ahead of today’s festivities. However, the terms of their contracts have not yet been released.

Goode, 24, played four seasons with the Golden Bears, starting for three. Miami’s newest pass-rusher eclipsed 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. He also has two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to his name. Now, he will look to forge a role on special teams and bring added depth to Miami’s front seven.

Miami also agreed to terms with their other 2022 seventh-round draft pick (247th overall), Skylar Thompson.

Thompson, 24, played five seasons with Kansas State becoming the only player in school history to throw for more than 6,000 yards AND rush for 1,000 yards. Over his four-year career, Thompson threw for 7,134 yards and 42 touchdowns. Thompson will be Miami’s emergency quarterback and will likely find himself on the Dolphins' practice squad when the season begins.

What are your thoughts on rookie OLB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson? Do you think Goode will be anything more than a rotational player? Will Thompson land on the Dolphins’ practice squad? Could either player shoot up the team’s depth chart this summer? Let us know in the comments section below!