2022 NFL schedule: Dolphins open as favorites over Patriots in Week 1

The NFL schedule is set to be released at 8 p.m. Eastern today, but each team was allowed to release their home opener earlier in the day. The Miami Dolphins will play Week 1 at home against the New England Patriots. This is the third straight year in which the Dolphins have opened the season facing the Patriots, though the previous two editions were both in New England.

Miami is currently on a three-game win streak over the Patriots, having swept them last year as well as winning the second meeting in 2020. The Dolphins hold a 59-54 all-time record over the Patriots, reaching back to their first meeting in 1966.

According to the opening odds for Week 1 from DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is favored to extend the streak to four games and the overall record to 60 wins. The Dolphins are currently a three-point favorite in the game.

The point total is set at 45, while the moneyline has Miami at -155. In order to win $100, you would have to bet $155 for the Dolphins to win. The Patriots are listed at +135, meaning you would win $135 on a $100 bet on New England should they win.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released shortly.