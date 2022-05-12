Miami Dolphins schedule 2022 release: Patriots in Week 1, Jets in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins’ schedule has been set as the NFL released the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday. We tracked all the leaks, rumors, and reports of the schedule throughout the day, but now things are official. We know the day, time, and opponent for all 18 weeks of the season.
Miami starts the 2022 season against the New England Patriots, the third-straight season in which this is the opening weekend contest for the two division rivals. Unlike 2020 and 2021, however, this year’s game will be in Miami, with a 1 p.m. Eastern time start bringing into play the heat and humidity of South Florida.
The Dolphins will hit the road for Week 2, facing the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of the AFC East, the Ravens are one of the Dolphins’ biggest rivals and they will face off early this year.
Miami returns home for Week 3, hosting the Buffalo Bills. That puts another of Miami’s AFC East rivals in South Florida early in the season and again allowing the heat and humidity to give them some home-field advantage. Of course, the schedule balances out with the Dolphins visiting the Bills in Week 15 and the Patriots in Week 17, potentially putting Miami in snowy, cold weather situations in both of those games.
The Dolphins knock out their Thursday Night Football game early this season, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
You can check out the full schedule below:
Preseason Week 1
August 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Preseason Week 2
August 20, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
Preseason Week 3
August 27, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern
Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins
Week 1
Sep. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Week 2
Sep. 18, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Week 3
Sep. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Week 4
Sep. 29, 2022, 8:15 p.m. Eastern (TNF)
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5
Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Week 6
Oct. 16, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Week 7
Oct. 23, 2022, 8:20 p.m. Eastern (SNF)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Week 8
Oct. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Week 9
Nov. 6, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Week 10
Nov. 13, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Week 11
BYE
Week 12
Nov. 27, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Week 13
Dec. 4, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Week 14
Dec. 11, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15
Dec. 17 or 18, 2022, Time TBD
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Week 16
Dec. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Week 17
Jan. 1, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Week 18
Jan. 8, 2023, Time TBD
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins odds at Draftkings Sportsbook
Super Bowl: +3500
AFC: +1800
AFC East: +400
