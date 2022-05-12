Miami Dolphins schedule 2022 release: Patriots in Week 1, Jets in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins’ schedule has been set as the NFL released the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday. We tracked all the leaks, rumors, and reports of the schedule throughout the day, but now things are official. We know the day, time, and opponent for all 18 weeks of the season.

Miami starts the 2022 season against the New England Patriots, the third-straight season in which this is the opening weekend contest for the two division rivals. Unlike 2020 and 2021, however, this year’s game will be in Miami, with a 1 p.m. Eastern time start bringing into play the heat and humidity of South Florida.

The Dolphins will hit the road for Week 2, facing the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of the AFC East, the Ravens are one of the Dolphins’ biggest rivals and they will face off early this year.

Miami returns home for Week 3, hosting the Buffalo Bills. That puts another of Miami’s AFC East rivals in South Florida early in the season and again allowing the heat and humidity to give them some home-field advantage. Of course, the schedule balances out with the Dolphins visiting the Bills in Week 15 and the Patriots in Week 17, potentially putting Miami in snowy, cold weather situations in both of those games.

The Dolphins knock out their Thursday Night Football game early this season, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

You can check out the full schedule below:

Preseason Week 1

August 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 20, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 3

August 27, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

Week 1

Sep. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Week 2

Sep. 18, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Week 3

Sep. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 4

Sep. 29, 2022, 8:15 p.m. Eastern (TNF)

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5

Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 6

Oct. 16, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Week 7

Oct. 23, 2022, 8:20 p.m. Eastern (SNF)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Week 8

Oct. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Week 9

Nov. 6, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Week 10

Nov. 13, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Nov. 27, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Week 13

Dec. 4, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Week 14

Dec. 11, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15

Dec. 17 or 18, 2022, Time TBD

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Week 16

Dec. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Week 17

Jan. 1, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 18

Jan. 8, 2023, Time TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

