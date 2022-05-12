 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 NFL Schedule Dolphins open with Patriots for 3rd straight year

Miami Dolphins schedule 2022 release: Patriots in Week 1, Jets in Week 18

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: JAN 09 Patriots at Dolphins Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ schedule has been set as the NFL released the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday. We tracked all the leaks, rumors, and reports of the schedule throughout the day, but now things are official. We know the day, time, and opponent for all 18 weeks of the season.

Miami starts the 2022 season against the New England Patriots, the third-straight season in which this is the opening weekend contest for the two division rivals. Unlike 2020 and 2021, however, this year’s game will be in Miami, with a 1 p.m. Eastern time start bringing into play the heat and humidity of South Florida.

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dolphins will hit the road for Week 2, facing the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of the AFC East, the Ravens are one of the Dolphins’ biggest rivals and they will face off early this year.

Miami returns home for Week 3, hosting the Buffalo Bills. That puts another of Miami’s AFC East rivals in South Florida early in the season and again allowing the heat and humidity to give them some home-field advantage. Of course, the schedule balances out with the Dolphins visiting the Bills in Week 15 and the Patriots in Week 17, potentially putting Miami in snowy, cold weather situations in both of those games.

The Dolphins knock out their Thursday Night Football game early this season, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

You can check out the full schedule below:

Preseason Week 1
August 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2
August 20, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 3
August 27, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern
Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

Week 1
Sep. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 2
Sep. 18, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 3
Sep. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Week 4
Sep. 29, 2022, 8:15 p.m. Eastern (TNF)
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5
Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Week 6
Oct. 16, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 7
Oct. 23, 2022, 8:20 p.m. Eastern (SNF)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

NFL: SEP 09 Titans at Dolphins Photo by Michele Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 8
Oct. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Week 9
Nov. 6, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 10
Nov. 13, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 11
BYE

Week 12
Nov. 27, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Week 13
Dec. 4, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 14
Dec. 11, 2022, 4 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 15
Dec. 17 or 18, 2022, Time TBD
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Week 16
Dec. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Week 17
Jan. 1, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Week 18
Jan. 8, 2023, Time TBD
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

