Dolphins to host Patriots in Week 1

Stop us if you have head this before. The Miami Dolphins will open their season against the New England Patriots. They started the 2020 season at New England. They started the 2021 season at New England. Now, in 2022, according to a report from Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Dolphins will again open the season against New England - except this time it will be in Miami.

Andy Slater followed that with the Dolphins and Patriots completing the other half of their annual home-and-home series in Week 17.

Miami beat the Patriots 17-16 in Week 1 last year, their only win in their first eight games of the year. The Dolphins then ended their 2021 season with a 33-24 win over the Patriots to complete the season sweep and clinch a winning record for the year.

The Dolphins lost to New England in Week 1 of the 2020 season, dropping the contest 21-11. Miami went on to beat the Patriots in Week 15 that year, claiming the victory 22-12 and starting their current three-game win streak over their AFC East division rivals.

The full 2022 NFL regular season schedule will be released tonight. You can keep up with all the early leaks and reports here.