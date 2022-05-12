Dolphins rookies 2022: Miami agrees to terms with seventh-round draft pick Cameron Goode

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with seventh-round draft pick Cameron Goode, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. The former Cal defensive end will sign his contract on Friday as the team opens their rookie mini-camp. Goode is the first of Miami’s four 2022 NFL Draft picks to agree to terms with the team.

A five-year player at Cal, Goode appeared in 37 games, starting all of them. He recorded 172 tackles, nine passes defensed two interceptions with two touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 20.5 sacks during his time in college. He led the team in sacks three times (2019, 2020, and 2021). And was named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 and Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2021.

The Dolphins other draft picks include third-round pick, linebacker Channing Tindall from Georgia, fourth-round pick, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech, and seventh-round pick, quarterback Skylar Thompson from Kansas State.