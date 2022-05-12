2022 NFL Schedule release: Miami Dolphins game days, times

The NFL will release the 2022 regular season schedule later today - but that means there will be plenty of leaks throughout the day and we will probably know the schedule fairly well before the official release. As we do every year, we will keep track of the latest reports and rumors on the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule, trying to build the entire thing before the release.

The NFL already released the international games for 2022, with the Dolphins not taking part in those games. Knowing those games, however, does let us rule out some matchups for the Dolphins during the season. The Dolphins cannot host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 because Minnesota will be facing the New Orleans saints in London that week. In Week 5, the Green Bay Packers will be in London facing the New York Giants, taking out the Packers as a possible opponent for Miami there. In Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers will be in Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, preventing a Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins. The Mexico City game likely does not require a bye week following that travel, but it is pretty safe to assume the Vikings and Packers will each get their bye week following their return from London.

They have also announced several of the key primetime games, including the first game of the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon Prime (Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2), and a Week 2 Monday Night Football double header (Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles). The announcement of the games in Week 2 remove possible matchups for the Dolphins in the Chargers, the Bills, and the Vikings.

The announced Week 10 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers impacts Miami as well, taking out another possible date for Miami’s game against the Packers.

Below, you will find the Dolphins opponents for the season, as well as our tracker of where each of the game will be slated on the schedule.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN

NFL Network, ESPN Online Stream: NFL.com, NFL Mobile and WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, get a free trial to watch it via YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

2022 Miami Dolphins opponents

Home games

Away games

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

We will track all of the possible matchups for the Dolphins for each week of the season. As reports of games come out, we will update each week. Once we have the specific matchup, we will make the week bold, then add kickoff time once we have that as well.

Please note that none of these are official until the actual release tonight.

Preseason

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will host the Philadelphia Eagles for one of the team’s three preseason games.

Week 1 (Sep. 11, 2022) - Patriots at Dolphins

Week 2 (Sep. 18, 2022)

Report: Bears at Packers (SNF) - via Danny Perkins, 670 The Score

Possible games: BUF , NE , NYJ, CLE , PIT, GB , MIN , HOU, @BUF , @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC , @SF

Week 3 (Sep. 25, 2022)

Report: Texans at Bears - via Danny Perkins, 670 The Score

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU , @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 4 (Oct. 2, 2022)

Report: Patriots at Packers - via Karen Guregian, Boston Herald

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN , HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 5 (Oct. 9, 2022)

Report: Bears at Vikings - via Danny Perkins, 670 The Score

Report: Lions at Patriots - via Karen Guregian, Boston Herald

Bye week possible for MIN following London game in Week 4

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN , HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET , @LAC, @SF

Week 6 (Oct. 16, 2022)

Report: Saints vs. Bengals - via Amie Just, NOLA.com

Report: Jets at Packers - via Matt Schneidman, The Athletic

Rumor that has Miami playing Packers on Christmas also seems to indicate the Packers are not taking their bye week after the London trip

Bye week possible for GB following London in Week 5

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ , CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ , @BAL, @CIN , @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 7 (Oct. 23, 2022)

Report: Bears at Patriots (MNF) - via Karen Guregian, Boston Herald

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 8 (Oct. 30, 2022)

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 9 (Nov. 6, 2022) - Dolphins @ Bears

Reported: Dolphins at Bears - via Danny Perkins, 670 The Score

Possible games: BUF , NE , NYJ , CLE , PIT , GB , MIN , HOU , @BUF , @NE , @NYJ , @BAL , @CIN , @CHI, @DET , @LAC , @SF

Week 10 (Nov. 13, 2022)

Week 11 (Nov. 20, 2022)

Report: Titans at Packers - via Matt Schneidman, The Athletic

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 12 (Nov. 27, 2022)

Week 13 (Dec. 4, 2022)

Report: Packers at Bears - via Danny Perkins, 670 The Score

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 14 (Dec. 11, 2022)

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 15 (Dec. 18, 2022)

Report: Rams at Packers - via Matt Schneidman, The Athletic

Possible games: BUF, NE , NYJ, CLE, PIT, GB , MIN, HOU, @BUF, @NE , @NYJ, @BAL, @CIN, @CHI , @DET, @LAC, @SF

Week 16 (Dec. 25, 2022) - Packers at Dolphins

Week 17 (Jan. 1, 2023) - Dolphins at Patriots

Week 18 (Jan 8, 2023)