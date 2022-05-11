Sony Michel to wear #34 for the Miami Dolphins

Newly signed Miami Dolphins running back, Sony Michel, will wear #34 according to a tweet sent out by the squad’s social media team on Wednesday afternoon. (This tweet will surely cause less of a stir than the Tua to Tyreek tweet that was sent Tuesday night...)

It remains to be seen if Michel will change his number as the offseason progresses - he wore #26 (currently worn by Salvon Ahmed) for the Patriots and #25 (currently worn by Xavien Howard) for the Rams - but if #34 sticks, he’ll look to channel his inner Ricky Williams as the “power back” for Miami during the 2022 season.

Ricky Williams is the most accomplished Dolphin to wear #34 - 1,509 carries for 6,436 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns - yet the number has also been worn by Malcolm Brown, Damien Williams, Marcus Thigpen, Travis Minor, Thurman Thomas and Cecil Collins, among others.

If (when?) Ricky Williams eventually enters the Miami Dolphins’ Honor Roll, the #34 jersey will surely be retired, but for now, Miami’s latest addition at the running back position will be decked out in the historic aqua and orange threads.