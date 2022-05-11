Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Nobody loves drafting running backs as much as Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit
New England leads the league in draft capital invested in the position in the last five years.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets Receiver Denzel Mims Looks to Bounce Back - Gang Green Nation
It’s now or never for the man from Baylor
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills will host Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2 - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s part of the new Monday Night Football doubleheader with two games at the same time
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Are the Ravens over-investing at the tight end position? - Baltimore Beatdown
One of the biggest surprises from the Ravens’ draft was their decision to double-dip at the tight end position. Many anticipated them selecting a tight end on Day 3 of the draft to add a...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers QBs knew Pickett was the guy, why Pickens is in the right spot - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers’ top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft have their own unique reports as they came to the Steel City.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Trey Wingo believes Bengals could have the best young talent in the NFL - Cincy Jungle
The iconic sportscaster, now with Caesars Sportsbook, caught up with us at the NFL Draft last week and talked about the ascension of the Bengals and many other topics.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Drafting a kicker early isn’t such a far off concept: Meet Cade York - Dawgs By Nature
Every good NFL team has a dependable leg
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Have The Houston Texans Put Enough Talent Around Davis Mills? - Battle Red Blog
A look at the Houston Texans offense.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis mentorship - Music City Miracles
In case you have been hiding under a rock for the last few hours, Ryan Tannehill said yesterday that it isn’t his job to mentor Malik Willis. He also went on to say it’s good if Willis learns from...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2022 NFL Schedule: Jacksonville Jaguars face Denver Broncos in London - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars and Broncos will meet in Week 8 of the 2022 season at Wembley Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How much have the Colts improved: Quarterback - Stampede Blue
Key Moves: Traded 2022 3rd round draft pick to the Falcons for Matt Ryan. Traded away Carson Wentz to the Commanders for two 3rd round picks (one conditional), and moved up in the 2022 2nd round.
D...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
5 Denver Broncos players at risk of being replaced after 2022 NFL Draft - Mile High Report
There are a few Denver Broncos players who will be fighting for roster spots following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Kyle Van Noy calls joining Bolts ‘a dream’ - Bolts From The Blue
The newest Bolt is ready to lay it all out there for his team in 2022.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Dan Ventrelle is out as team president - Silver And Black Pride
Yet, more instability on team’s business side
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Free Agency: Mecole Hardman’s new contract unlikely before 2023 - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s GM left all options open but said he expected Hardman’s representatives will want to wait a year.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
James Bradberry released by Giants to create cap space - Big Blue View
As has been expected, the Giants are moving on from the veteran cornerback
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Howie Roseman and the A.J. Brown Window - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles had themselves quite the draft weekend. Let’s unpack how it shapes their outlook for the future.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys running backs situation with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys have a decision to make at running back with no clear answer what to do.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Casting Judgement on the Commanders’ 2022 Draft: Days 1 and 2 - Hogs Haven
Did Ron and the Martys find amazing steals or reach too far?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Leaked Cowboys draft board ranks Packers picks lower than their draft position - Acme Packing Company
The near annual leaking of Dallas’ draft board provides some context on Packers players.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What is the biggest concern about the future of the Detroit Lions? - Pride Of Detroit
With all the optimism surrounding the Lions right now, it’s time to take a step back and give a critical look at Detroit.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: A WCG roundtable on Velus Jones Jr. - Windy City Gridiron
Several WCG writers discuss Velus’ draft value, his ceiling, his floor, and of course, Aaliyah
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Is Acquiring JC Tretter Realistic for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman
A look into what it would take to bring the veteran center to Minnesota
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas and Chris Olave will light a spark in Saints offense - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints wide receiver room just got scary again!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
How often do third round quarterbacks work out in the NFL? - The Falcoholic
It’s rare, but happily not unprecedented.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
After free agency and the draft, are the Panthers still a bottom-tier team? - Cat Scratch Reader
I’m starting to get cautiously optimistic about the Panthers roster. The national media doesn’t share my sentiment.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs to play Seahawks in Germany - Bucs Nation
NFL announces Tampa Bay’s opponent.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: Was Rich Scangarello against the Trey Lance pick in 2021? - Niners Nation
Former 49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello’s recent comments cast doubt on his support for Trey Lance
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Chris Pierce Jr. could be a movable H-Back for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.
This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks have further to go than other NFL teams - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks are racking up those credit card miles once again.
As is generally the case, Seattle will travel farther than any other team in the NFL this season, while a couple of East...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Potential trade targets at edge defender - Turf Show Times
Could Les Snead and Brad Holmes put together another trade?
