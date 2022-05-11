Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Nobody loves drafting running backs as much as Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

New England leads the league in draft capital invested in the position in the last five years.





New York Jets Receiver Denzel Mims Looks to Bounce Back - Gang Green Nation

It’s now or never for the man from Baylor





Bills will host Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2 - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s part of the new Monday Night Football doubleheader with two games at the same time

AFC NORTH:

Are the Ravens over-investing at the tight end position? - Baltimore Beatdown

One of the biggest surprises from the Ravens’ draft was their decision to double-dip at the tight end position. Many anticipated them selecting a tight end on Day 3 of the draft to add a...





Steelers QBs knew Pickett was the guy, why Pickens is in the right spot - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers’ top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft have their own unique reports as they came to the Steel City.





Trey Wingo believes Bengals could have the best young talent in the NFL - Cincy Jungle

The iconic sportscaster, now with Caesars Sportsbook, caught up with us at the NFL Draft last week and talked about the ascension of the Bengals and many other topics.





Drafting a kicker early isn’t such a far off concept: Meet Cade York - Dawgs By Nature

Every good NFL team has a dependable leg

AFC SOUTH:

Have The Houston Texans Put Enough Talent Around Davis Mills? - Battle Red Blog

A look at the Houston Texans offense.





Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis mentorship - Music City Miracles

In case you have been hiding under a rock for the last few hours, Ryan Tannehill said yesterday that it isn’t his job to mentor Malik Willis. He also went on to say it’s good if Willis learns from...





2022 NFL Schedule: Jacksonville Jaguars face Denver Broncos in London - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars and Broncos will meet in Week 8 of the 2022 season at Wembley Stadium.





How much have the Colts improved: Quarterback - Stampede Blue

Key Moves: Traded 2022 3rd round draft pick to the Falcons for Matt Ryan. Traded away Carson Wentz to the Commanders for two 3rd round picks (one conditional), and moved up in the 2022 2nd round.

D...

AFC WEST:

5 Denver Broncos players at risk of being replaced after 2022 NFL Draft - Mile High Report

There are a few Denver Broncos players who will be fighting for roster spots following the 2022 NFL Draft.





Chargers News: Kyle Van Noy calls joining Bolts ‘a dream’ - Bolts From The Blue

The newest Bolt is ready to lay it all out there for his team in 2022.





Raiders news: Dan Ventrelle is out as team president - Silver And Black Pride

Yet, more instability on team’s business side





Chiefs Free Agency: Mecole Hardman’s new contract unlikely before 2023 - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s GM left all options open but said he expected Hardman’s representatives will want to wait a year.

NFC EAST:

James Bradberry released by Giants to create cap space - Big Blue View

As has been expected, the Giants are moving on from the veteran cornerback





Howie Roseman and the A.J. Brown Window - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles had themselves quite the draft weekend. Let’s unpack how it shapes their outlook for the future.





The Cowboys running backs situation with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have a decision to make at running back with no clear answer what to do.









Casting Judgement on the Commanders’ 2022 Draft: Days 1 and 2 - Hogs Haven

Did Ron and the Martys find amazing steals or reach too far?

NFC NORTH:

Leaked Cowboys draft board ranks Packers picks lower than their draft position - Acme Packing Company

The near annual leaking of Dallas’ draft board provides some context on Packers players.





What is the biggest concern about the future of the Detroit Lions? - Pride Of Detroit

With all the optimism surrounding the Lions right now, it’s time to take a step back and give a critical look at Detroit.





Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: A WCG roundtable on Velus Jones Jr. - Windy City Gridiron

Several WCG writers discuss Velus’ draft value, his ceiling, his floor, and of course, Aaliyah





Is Acquiring JC Tretter Realistic for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman

A look into what it would take to bring the veteran center to Minnesota

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas and Chris Olave will light a spark in Saints offense - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints wide receiver room just got scary again!





How often do third round quarterbacks work out in the NFL? - The Falcoholic

It’s rare, but happily not unprecedented.





After free agency and the draft, are the Panthers still a bottom-tier team? - Cat Scratch Reader

I’m starting to get cautiously optimistic about the Panthers roster. The national media doesn’t share my sentiment.





Bucs to play Seahawks in Germany - Bucs Nation

NFL announces Tampa Bay’s opponent.

NFC WEST:

49ers News: Was Rich Scangarello against the Trey Lance pick in 2021? - Niners Nation

Former 49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello’s recent comments cast doubt on his support for Trey Lance





Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Chris Pierce Jr. could be a movable H-Back for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the...





Seattle Seahawks have further to go than other NFL teams - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks are racking up those credit card miles once again.

As is generally the case, Seattle will travel farther than any other team in the NFL this season, while a couple of East...





Rams news: Potential trade targets at edge defender - Turf Show Times

Could Les Snead and Brad Holmes put together another trade?