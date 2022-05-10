PHINSIDER RADIO | How does Sony Michel fit in the Miami Dolphins backfield?

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran running back Sony Michel on Monday Night, and Jake and I were eager to break down the signing and speculate on how he fits in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Michel adds a tHUnDeR to Miami’s backfield and has shown he can carry the rock decisively between the tackles. He’s also outstanding in pass protection. The question now is, how does he fit in the Dolphins' running back room? Where does he rank on Miami’s totem pole of backs? Furthermore, I wonder what —if anything —this could this mean for Raheem Mostert’s rehab? Will he be ready for week one? Which running backs don’t make the roster? Alec Ingold’s value, McDaniel’s obsession with NFC West running backs, and more!

[P.S. Details of Michel's contract emerged after we recorded this podcast, but knowing that it was a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, I’d say there’s an excellent chance Michel has a role in 2022. ]

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins signing free agent running back Sony Michel? Do you think he will have a valuable role in 2022? Is it Always Sony in Miami? Let us know in the comments section below!