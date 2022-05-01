Miami Dolphins 2022 post-draft depth chart update

The 2022 NFL Draft is complete, with the Miami Dolphins adding four college prospects to their roster over the three-day selection process. With Miami’s addition of Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, Cal linebacker Cameron Goode, and Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson, it is time to update our projected depth chart for the Dolphins.

The reported signings of undrafted free agents are included in the list below, but those signings have not been confirmed by the Dolphins yet. Undrafted free agents have, in the past, changed teams after agreeing to terms and being en route to sign their contracts. We have marked the UDFAs in italics, just in case something strange happens and they do not join Miami.

Dolphins Depth Chart (88 players)

Quarterbacks (4)

Tua Tagovailoa

Teddy Bridgewater (FA signing 3/14)

Skylar Thompson (7th round draft pick)

Chris Steveler (FA signing 2/22)

The Dolphins added Thompson with their final pick of the draft, bringing them to four quarterbacks on the roster. Tagovailoa is clearly the starter, with Bridgewater as the backup. Thompson slots ahead of Streveler on this depth chart simply because there is draft capital involved in acquiring him. Both Thomson and Streveler face a steep up-hill climb to try to make the roster, with the potential Miami could look to keep both of them on the practice squad.

Running backs (6)

Chase Edmonds (FA signing 3/14)

Raheem Mostert (FA signing 3/16)

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed

Gerrid Doaks

Zaquandre White (UDFA)

There really is not a lot of post-draft adjustment to the running back position. Edmonds and Mostert are the top two backs, with Gaskin serving as the primary backup to them. Ahmed and Doaks are the depth options, while the addition of White gives the team a developmental player who is probably headed to the practice squad at the end of the preseason.

Fullback (2)

Alec Ingold (FA signing 3/16)

John Lovett (FA signing 2/18)

No changes here. Ingold is likely the top fullback on the roster while Lovett looks to prove he is ready to return from a 2020 ACL tear that caused him to miss all of last season.

Wide receiver (12)

Tyreek Hill (Trade 3/23)

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson (FA signing 3/14)

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Erik Ezukanma (4th round draft pick)

Trent Sherfield (FA signing 3/17)

Preston Williams

Cody Core (Futures contract 1/11)

River Cracraft (FA signing 2/17)

DeVonte Dedmon (Futures contract 1/27)

Tanner Conner (UDFA)

Braylon Sanders (UDFA)

The biggest change from our last look at the depth chart to this one is the trade of DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. Parker just became the odd-man-out in a re-tooled wide receiver corps this year. Make the argument for Waddle or Hill at the top of the depth chart - it really does not matter as they are both going to be starters and they are both going to see plenty of targets. Wilson will likely be the slot/third receiver. Ezukanma is still a raw talent, but he has the potential to grow into a solid role for the Dolphins; he slides into the depth chart in the fifth spot right now. He seems like he could be the team’s way of replacing Parker and potentially setting up the team to move on from Williams. Bowden’s role will be an interesting one to watch this summer as the Dolphins could look to move him around the offense, playing running back as much as he plays receiver. Sherfield, Williams, Core, Cracraft, and Dedmon remain the depth options who will battle to bring up the bottom part of the position group.

Tight ends (5)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

No changes here. Smythe and Gesicki will be the top two on the depth chart, and Smythe could actually continue to be the listed starter while Gesicki plays more snaps, but those two are clearly the top of the list. Shaheen provides depth, while Long needs to step up in his second year. Carter is a special teams player who may have to prove himself to the new coaching staff if he wants to remain on the roster in 2022.

Offensive line (15)

LT: Terron Armstead (FA signing 3/23)

LG: Connor Williams (FA signing 3/15)

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Solomon Kindley

Greg Little

Larnel Coleman

Adam Pankey

Kion Smith

Blaise Andries (UDFA)

Ty Clary (UDFA)

Kellen Diesch (UDFA)

The offensive line was a point of contention among fans during the draft, with many upset the team used a pick on a wide receiver (Erik Ezukanma) in the fourth round rather than adding an offensive lineman. At this point, it feels like the coaching staff believes they have the players they need to improve the line. Obviously, Armstead locks down the left tackle position, while Williams likely slots in at left guard (though Miami could look to move him around early in camp to see if they have a better combination with him on the right). Deiter seems locked in at center, with the team adding undrafted free agent center Clary to serve as a potential developmental/depth option. Right guard feels like it is Hunt’s, but Hunt should also factor into the right tackle position battle. If he does claim that role, Kindley could move into the right guard position. Eichenberg, Jackson, Jones, Little, Coleman, and Pankey all will join Hunt in deciding who will be the right tackle.

Defensive line (12)

Emmanuel Ogbah

Raekwon Davis

Christian Wilkins

John Jenkins

Zach Sieler

Adam Butler

Benito Jones

Daeshon Hall (FA signing 2/18)

Owen Carney (UDFA)

DeAndre Johnson (UDFA)

Ben Stille (UDFA)

Jordan Williams (UDFA)

The defensive line did not change at the top of the depth chart, where Ogbah, Davis, and Wilkins are likely the starters, with the re-signed Jenkins seeing plenty of snaps as well. Sieler and Butler are probably the main rotational players. Jones, Hall, Carney, Johnson, Stille, and Williams will all battle for depth or practice squad positions.

Linebackers (11)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel

ILB: Elandon Roberts

ILB: Jerome Baker

OLB: Jaelan Phillips

Duke Riley

Sam Eguavoen

Channing Tindall (3rd round draft pick)

Brennan Scarlett

Calvin Munson

Darius Hodge

Cameron Goode (7th round draft pick)

In the previous version of the depth, the linebacker analysis started, “Linebackers could be an area the Dolphins target in the Draft or in the remainder of free agency.” With two of their four draft picks used on linebackers, it seems like that statement came true. Tindall could find a role as a rotational linebacker this year, but it seems like he should be behind Riley and Eguavoen right now. Goode probably has to prove himself on special teams if he wants to move up on the depth chart and/or stick to the roster this year.

Cornerbacks (12)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham

Keion Crossen (FA signing 3/14)

Noah Igbinoghene

Trill Williams

Elijah Campbell

Javaris Davis

D’Angelo Ross (Futures contract 1/25)

Quincy Wilson (Futures contract 1/20)

Elijah Hamilton (UDFA)

Kader Kohou (UDFA)

No changes to the cornerbacks, other than adding the two UDFAs. Igbinoghene has to prove himself early this summer if he wants to hold on to a roster spot; he is still only 22 years old, so he has time to develop but he needs to show more consistency. In comparison, Hamiton, one of the UDFAs, turns 24 this month. Williams is a high potential player who needs to show more as well.

Safeties (5)

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fejedelem

Sheldrick Redwine

No changes to the safety group. Miami could still look to find a veteran safety to add this summer as a replacement for Rowe if they want the salary cap savings, but given they are $12 million under the cap according to the NFL Players Association (OvertheCap.com still has Miami a little over $20 million in cap space) there is no need to push it.

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (2)

Thomas Morstead (FA signing 4/8)

Tommy Heatherly (UDFA)

The previous depth chart was prior to Morstead’s signing, leaving Miami with no punters. Now they have two. Heatherly is probably only a camp leg to save Morstead from having to do all the training camp and preseason punting.