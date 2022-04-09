Dolphins fans overwhelmingly confident in team direction but how many wins in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Last week, we asked a poll question of our readers, looking to update our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence rating for Miami Dolphins fans. Throughout season, the fan confidence in the Dolphins was a wild roller coaster of a ride, starting the season at 90 percent, then plummeting to 16 percent in Week 10. In Weeks 16 and 17, fans were back looking at the direction of the Dolphins in a positive light, with 79 percent of the fans showing confidence in the team. It dropped back down to 58 percent as the season ended, but a lot has changed in Miami, so we needed to see how the fan base was feeling.

After the firing of Brian Flores and the hiring of Mike McDaniel as head coach, the team focused on retaining much of their defense, both from the coaching staff perspective and among the players, while adding pieces on offense like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, and guard Connor Williams. The fans seemed to be celebrating the team’s offseason moves, but how would that reflect in the confidence of the fan base according to our poll?

It is safe to say the fans do believe the Dolphins are headed in the right direction. According to our poll last week, a record 95 percent of the fans are on board with what Miami is doing. Dolphins fans are not usually this behind the team, so this offseason has clearly re-ignited the passions of the fans.

How does that passion correlate to the fan expectations for this year? According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under for win total for Miami in 2022 is nine games. Will they exceed that mark? We look to get that answer today with our new SB Nation Reacts poll. How many wins will the Dolphins have in 2022?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.