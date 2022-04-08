2022 NFL free agency: Dolphins signing punter Thomas Morstead

The Miami Dolphins have filled a big hole on their 2022 roster, according to a report from SiriusXM Radio host Adam Caplan, with the signing of free-agent punter Thomas Morstead. A 2012 Pro Bowl selection, Morstead gives the Dolphins a veteran player at a position where they had no one else on the roster. He should immediately come in and solidify Miami’s special teams play.

Morstead spent 12 years with the New Orleans Saints to begin his career. After the team selected him in the fifth-round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Morstead established himself as both the team’s punter and their kickoff specialist. He continued handling kickoffs through the 2015 season before concentrating primarily on punting duties. After the 2020 season, the Saints released Morstead, with the punter spending time in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

Over his 13 seasons in the league, Morstead has 737 career punts for an average of 46.6 yards per kick. He has a net average of 42.9 yards and has placed 269 (36.5 percent) of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

The Dolphins and Morstead are agreeing to a one-year contract. Details of the contract have not been reported.