NFL Free Agency 2022: Dolphins visiting with former 49ers and Commanders linebacker Reuben Foster

Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft there was a list of players that many deemed as #elite prospects. Far and away, the best at their position.

Alabama middle linebacker Reuben Foster fit the bill. He was a thumper. A hard-hitting linebacker that could change the middle of an NFL defense. He was also a multi-year starter—or so I thought.

I was at the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia and waited patiently as each team passed on Foster. He fell into Miami’s lap at 22 overall.

And the Dolphins picked Charles Harris.

Flash forward five years later and the former San Francisco 49ers and Washington COMMANDERS linebacker is set to visit the Dolphins on Friday according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Per source close to team, Dolphins today are working out former Alabama All American LB Reuben Foster, the 31st overall pick in 2017 (Washington) who missed 2019 and 2020 with major knee injury. Health fine now and he's looking for comeback. Overlapped with McDaniel in SF in 2018 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 8, 2022

Unfortunately, injury concerns and off-the-field-issues prevented Foster from reaching the potential many thought was inevitable.

During his two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Foster totaled 101 tackles (10 TFL) in 16 total games.

Foster was claimed off waivers by the Commanders in 2018 but suffered a devastating leg injury that forced him to miss the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Now, he will have the chance to impress Miami’s coaches and in turn, earn a roster spot on a Dolphins defense that could desperately use that type of physical prowess in the middle of Josh Boyer’s defense.

This comes a day after Miami hosted veteran punter Thomas Morstead—another area of need for the team heading into day two of the 2022 NFL draft.