NFL Draft 2022: Dolphins to visit with Georgia RB James Cook, others Friday

The Miami Dolphins have added running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason, upgrading one of their biggest area of needs heading into 2022. While adding to the offensive line was likely the number one priority, adding to the running back group was probably a close second. Now that they Edmonds and Mostert on the roster, adding them to Myles Gaskin, Gerrid Doaks, and Salvon Ahmed, the running back position group appears to be set for the season.

Except, the Dolphins may not be done looking for rushers. According to Matt Leist and Eric Dounn of LAA Sports, via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins will visit with University of Georgia running back James Cook on Friday and part of the team’s local prospect workout. In four seasons at Georgia, Cook rushed 230 times for 1,503 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 730 yards with six scores.

As a part of Georgia’s National Championship run last season, Cook carried the ball 113 times for 728 yards, giving him a 6.4 yards per carry average, with seven touchdowns along with 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, is eligible for the Dolphins’ local prospect workout as a Miami native. He attended Miami Central Senior High School.

The Draft Network writes of Cook: “Cook is a good-sized running back with very good overall athleticism. He plays primarily on third downs and in passing situations but is used in a variety of ways. As a runner, Cook is patient to and through the hole, understanding how to set up blocks, and then has the quickness to bounce off his blockers. He is a smooth runner who can seamlessly make cuts and make people miss without ever breaking stride. He has good overall vision and takes what’s there. He isn’t the most physical back and won’t break many tackles.”

They add his idea role would be a change of pace, pas catcher in a zone scheme.

Lance Zierlein from NFL.com compares Cook to Darrynton Evans and writes of the Georgia running back, “Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother’s one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. However, he is missing his big brother’s build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high.”

Cook could make sense for the Dolphins with the 102nd overall pick, a third-round select that is the first time Miami is slated to be on the clock this year. He would provide depth at the running back position and challenge Gaskin for the third spot on the depth chart. Visiting with a player does not guarantee any draft-day interest from the team, but it could signal the Dolphins are not done with addressing the running back position.

Also expected to take part in Friday’s workout, according to an earlier report from Jackson, are quarterback D’Eriq King, running back Cam’Ron Harris, defensive tackle Jon Ford, wide receiver Mike Harley, Jr., cornerback Zyon Gilbert, and running back D’Vonte Price. King, Harris, Ford, and Harley all played at the University of Miami while Gilbert and Price attended Florida International.