NFL Free Agency 2022: Dolphins visiting with veteran punter Thomas Morstead

What Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have accomplished this offseason has been nothing short of phenomenal. A.J Styles-like, tbh.

But as Kevin Nogle reminded everyone a few days ago, the team still had at least one obvious hole on the roster.

Fun fact: Dolphins biggest roster hole? Punter. — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) March 30, 2022

Today — all of that could change — as the Dolphins are set to meet with veteran punter Thomas Morstead according to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater.

NEW: The Miami Dolphins are bringing in longtime Saints punter Thomas Morstead for a visit today, a source tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 6, 2022

Morstead, 36, spent twelve seasons with the New Orleans Saints before stops with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Over his thirteen-year career, Morstead averaged 46.6 yards per punt. Last season, the Falcons/Jets punter averaged 47.2 yards per punt, his best since 2016. He had 18 downed punts inside the 20, although I could not find his exact hangtime numbers. :)

Some of Morstead’s most noteworthy accomplishments include winning a Super Bowl with the Saints back in 2010 and being named second-team all-pro in 2012. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2012, as well.

For comparison's sake, Michael Palardy — Miami’s punter in 2021 — averaged 44.7 yards per punt. Miami’s former punter, Matt Haack, also averaged 44.7 yards per punt over his four seasons with the team.

Signing Morstead could end the ‘Matt Araiza” hype train to Miami, as the team would likely look to address other needs when they are finally on the clock in this year’s NFL Draft. But then again, stranger things have happened.

my guess is they sign a FA punter any day now, gutting us like that punk kid did to jon snow at castle black.



in all seriousness, I’d embrace tf out of it. but i don’t think it will happen because a better talent at an area of need (C/MLB/RT/etc..) will fall into their laps. — josh houtz (@houtz) April 5, 2022

One way or another, the Dolphins will sign a punter over the next month. Whether that’s a veteran like Thomas Morstead or a rookie sensation like San Diego State’s Matt Araiza is anyone’s guess.

What do you consider the biggest need on the Miami Dolphins roster? Middle Linebacker? Center? Right Tackle? Punter? Should the Dolphins sign Morstead, or would you prefer they target Matt Araiza in the draft? Let us know in the comments section below!