Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

DeVante Parker reportedly ‘made it very clear’ he wanted to get traded to Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England acquired the former first-round draft pick from its division rivals in Miami.





Ryan Griffin Released by Jets - Gang Green Nation

The Jets will release veteran tight end Ryan Griffin per Adam Schefter.





A massive Stefon Diggs contract projection for the 2022 offseason - Buffalo Rumblings

Two big WR contract later...

AFC NORTH:

Report: Lamar Jackson wants to play out the 2022 season before engaging in contract negotiations - Baltimore Beatdown

Mike Florio’s inside info on the timeline





Steelers pre-draft visits slated to begin this week, plenty of QBs deck - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ official pre-draft visits are set to begin this week.





How the Bengals managed to stay healthy leading up to Super Bowl - Cincy Jungle

It all started in the offseason.





Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson’s contract a stealth shot at the competition - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry may have created a problem for other teams with the $230 million guaranteed deal.

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: To Trade or Not to Trade - Battle Red Blog

The last key decision before the draft.





Report: Titans hosted Liberty QB Malik Willis on Top 30 Visit - Music City Miracles

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans hosted former Liberty quarterback and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis on an in-person, Top 30 visit.





Jaguars host NFL Draft prospects Aidan Hutchinson, Ickey Ekwonu on top-30 visits - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars have begun their visits with NFL Draft prospects, bringing players on top-30 visits.





How will Matt Ryan perform in Indy? - Stampede Blue

Thanks to the nflFastR project, PFF, and NFL NextGen Stats for being awesome sources of data.

AFC WEST:

4 simple rules the Broncos should follow to “win” the 2022 NFL Draft - Mile High Report

NFL Draft dos and don’ts to start the Russell Wilson era off right.





Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack both land top-10 odds to win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year - Bolts From The Blue

The hype is real.





NFL news: Raiders are seeing the Las Vegas affect pay off - Silver And Black Pride

The desert is a desirable landing spot for players





Chiefs will have NFL’s hardest 2022 schedule, according to a new calculation - Arrowhead Pride

We already knew that Kansas City would face a tough road — but a new calculation says it will be even worse.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones says he will “be cleared and ready to go” for season - Big Blue View

Jones indicates neck injury won’t be an issue for upcoming season





Eagles trade for Saints’ 2023 first-round pick and more while swapping some selections this year - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia is investing in a Jalen Hurts insurance policy.





Cowboys were interested in trading for now-Patriots WR DeVante Parker - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys aren't done looking at receivers.





Update: Washington allegedly kept ticket sales revenue that was supposed to go to visiting teams - Hogs Haven

More bad news for Dan Snyder

NFC NORTH:

If the Packers are going to trade for a WR, they might want to call about Terry McLaurin - Acme Packing Company

If Scary Terry wants to become Messy Terry, he could find himself (paid) in Green Bay.





Detroit Lions free agency grades: Charles Harris - Pride Of Detroit

A deep analysis of the Lions’ decision to sign Charles Harris back to a two-year, $13 million contract.





2022 Bears draft: 6 safeties who meet the “Eberflus mold” - Windy City Gridiron

Which safeties could the Bears consider to pair with Eddie Jackson?





A Look into the Vikings’ Competitive Rebuild Strategy - Daily Norseman

A competitive free agency allows for a rebuild in the draft

NFC SOUTH:

Saints reportedly agree to blockbuster draft trade before the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Oh my goodness - what is going on?





Atlanta’s wide receiver depth chart shouldn’t be stressing you out just yet - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s a long way away from a positionless offense, but the current picture at wide receiver isn’t wholly accurate.





The risks and rewards of drafting a quarterback at No. 6 - Cat Scratch Reader

If the Panthers select a quarterback in this year’s draft, get ready for a roll of the dice.





Rich Eisen speaks out on Brady, Arians conspiracy - Bucs Nation

The radio host and face of NFL Network speaks out on Brady, Arians "rift"

NFC WEST:

Frank Gore will retire a 49er and join San Francisco’s front office - Niners Nation

It’s been 7 years since Frank Gore last donned a 49ers jersey, but the franchise legend is returning to start his next chapter.





3 Ways the Kyler Murray contract saga could end - Revenge of the Birds

Murray has wanted a new deal & the Cardinals seemingly have not bitten...what are the possible outcomes?





Malik Willis won’t be around by the 9th pick, so what should Seahawks do? - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks need a quarterback. No offense to Drew Lock, but nobody (not even Lock) could think that this team would be wise to head into the season without adding some competition at the...





4 reasons to love Bobby Wagner signing with the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times

The Rams now have a bonafide thumper in the middle of their defense