Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
DeVante Parker reportedly ‘made it very clear’ he wanted to get traded to Patriots - Pats Pulpit
New England acquired the former first-round draft pick from its division rivals in Miami.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Ryan Griffin Released by Jets - Gang Green Nation
The Jets will release veteran tight end Ryan Griffin per Adam Schefter.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
A massive Stefon Diggs contract projection for the 2022 offseason - Buffalo Rumblings
Two big WR contract later...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Lamar Jackson wants to play out the 2022 season before engaging in contract negotiations - Baltimore Beatdown
Mike Florio’s inside info on the timeline
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers pre-draft visits slated to begin this week, plenty of QBs deck - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ official pre-draft visits are set to begin this week.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
How the Bengals managed to stay healthy leading up to Super Bowl - Cincy Jungle
It all started in the offseason.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson’s contract a stealth shot at the competition - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry may have created a problem for other teams with the $230 million guaranteed deal.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: To Trade or Not to Trade - Battle Red Blog
The last key decision before the draft.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Report: Titans hosted Liberty QB Malik Willis on Top 30 Visit - Music City Miracles
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans hosted former Liberty quarterback and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis on an in-person, Top 30 visit.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars host NFL Draft prospects Aidan Hutchinson, Ickey Ekwonu on top-30 visits - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars have begun their visits with NFL Draft prospects, bringing players on top-30 visits.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How will Matt Ryan perform in Indy? - Stampede Blue
Thanks to the nflFastR project, PFF, and NFL NextGen Stats for being awesome sources of data.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
4 simple rules the Broncos should follow to “win” the 2022 NFL Draft - Mile High Report
NFL Draft dos and don’ts to start the Russell Wilson era off right.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack both land top-10 odds to win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year - Bolts From The Blue
The hype is real.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
NFL news: Raiders are seeing the Las Vegas affect pay off - Silver And Black Pride
The desert is a desirable landing spot for players
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs will have NFL’s hardest 2022 schedule, according to a new calculation - Arrowhead Pride
We already knew that Kansas City would face a tough road — but a new calculation says it will be even worse.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones says he will “be cleared and ready to go” for season - Big Blue View
Jones indicates neck injury won’t be an issue for upcoming season
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles trade for Saints’ 2023 first-round pick and more while swapping some selections this year - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia is investing in a Jalen Hurts insurance policy.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys were interested in trading for now-Patriots WR DeVante Parker - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys aren't done looking at receivers.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Update: Washington allegedly kept ticket sales revenue that was supposed to go to visiting teams - Hogs Haven
More bad news for Dan Snyder
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
If the Packers are going to trade for a WR, they might want to call about Terry McLaurin - Acme Packing Company
If Scary Terry wants to become Messy Terry, he could find himself (paid) in Green Bay.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions free agency grades: Charles Harris - Pride Of Detroit
A deep analysis of the Lions’ decision to sign Charles Harris back to a two-year, $13 million contract.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2022 Bears draft: 6 safeties who meet the “Eberflus mold” - Windy City Gridiron
Which safeties could the Bears consider to pair with Eddie Jackson?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A Look into the Vikings’ Competitive Rebuild Strategy - Daily Norseman
A competitive free agency allows for a rebuild in the draft
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints reportedly agree to blockbuster draft trade before the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Oh my goodness - what is going on?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Atlanta’s wide receiver depth chart shouldn’t be stressing you out just yet - The Falcoholic
Atlanta’s a long way away from a positionless offense, but the current picture at wide receiver isn’t wholly accurate.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The risks and rewards of drafting a quarterback at No. 6 - Cat Scratch Reader
If the Panthers select a quarterback in this year’s draft, get ready for a roll of the dice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Rich Eisen speaks out on Brady, Arians conspiracy - Bucs Nation
The radio host and face of NFL Network speaks out on Brady, Arians "rift"
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Frank Gore will retire a 49er and join San Francisco’s front office - Niners Nation
It’s been 7 years since Frank Gore last donned a 49ers jersey, but the franchise legend is returning to start his next chapter.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
3 Ways the Kyler Murray contract saga could end - Revenge of the Birds
Murray has wanted a new deal & the Cardinals seemingly have not bitten...what are the possible outcomes?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Malik Willis won’t be around by the 9th pick, so what should Seahawks do? - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks need a quarterback. No offense to Drew Lock, but nobody (not even Lock) could think that this team would be wise to head into the season without adding some competition at the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
4 reasons to love Bobby Wagner signing with the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times
The Rams now have a bonafide thumper in the middle of their defense
