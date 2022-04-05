PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins give Xavien Howard THE BAG, ship DeVante Parker to New England, and the Mike McDaniel era officially begins

The Miami Dolphins have been busy over the last several days.

Yesterday, the team kicked off their first week of voluntary workouts under new head coach Mike McDaniel. And although there wasn’t much going on during the first day of school, it was nice to overreact about which players reported first, second, and third. /s

However, the biggest news surrounding the Dolphins occurred roughly 72 hours ago when the team made a flurry of moves.

In the latest episode of SBNation’s PHINSIDER RADIO: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I discuss those moves, including Xavien Howard’s new contract, DeVante Parker traded to the New England Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones (a little), and so much more.

First, Jake and I discuss Xavien Howard’s massive contract extension. Then, we talk about Howard’s impact and whether or not he’s the best player on Miami’s roster. We also envision what practice will look like with Tyreek Hill and X going back and forth. *eye emojis*

Next, we break down Miami’s trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker to New England. What does it mean for the Patriots? Should fans be worried about DVP revenge games? Who might step up for the Dolphins as Tua’s big body target? What —if anything—does Miami’s five draft picks in 2023 mean?

We end the show with a brief discussion about the national media’s hate of Tua Tagovailoa (and the Dolphins) and why we think it’s ridiculous. All of this and more on this episode of SBNation’s the Jake and Josh Show?



Now that you’ve had a few days to stew, what are your thoughts on the Xavien Howard contract and DeVante Parker trade? Are you stoked the Dolphins have five draft picks in next year’s draft? Are yo having a good Taco Tuesday? Let us know in the comments section below!