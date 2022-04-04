Nik Needham signs RFA tender with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday afternoon restricted free agent cornerback Nik Needham had signed his restricted free agent tender. The Dolphins placed a second-round tender on Needham, which will guarantee him a $4 million salary for this season.

Miami had the right to match any contract offered Needham by another team, or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation for losing the cornerback. Needham will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

Needham was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dolphins in 2019 coming our of UTEP. In three seasons with the Dolphins, Needham has appeared in 45 games, starting 22 of them. He has tallied 171 tackles with three sacks, 23 passes defensed, six interceptions with a touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He played in all 17 games with five starts last season, intercepting two passes with a touchdown.

The Dolphins likely will look to Needham to serve as their primary nickel cornerback for the 2022 season, working alongside Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.