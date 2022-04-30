NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins select Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

The Miami Dolphins have made their fourth and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, using the 247th pick to select Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Quarterback wasn’t really a need for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa set to be the starter and Teddy Bridgewater as his backup. Perhaps Mike McDaniel believes he can develop Thompson to be this teams QB2 for the future.

The Dolphins entered this year’s draft with just four picks, the fewest selections in the league. They had limited picks due to pre-draft trades, including the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is your 2022 Miami Dolphins draft class:

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore - Cameron Goode, LB, California

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee -Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State