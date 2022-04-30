NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins select Cameron Goode, LB, California

The Miami Dolphins have made their third pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, using the 224th pick to select California linebacker Cameron Goode. The selection of Goode adds more depth to the Dolphins linebacker room after the team already drafted Channing Tindall last night.

The Dolphins entered this year’s draft with just four picks, the fewest selections in the league. They had limited picks due to pre-draft trades, including the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The picks they held on to included the 102nd pick, a third-round selection, which they used to add Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall and the 125th pick to add Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. They have one more seventh-round pick remaining.

2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks:

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore - Cameron Goode, LB, California

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee