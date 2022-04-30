NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins pick Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

The Miami Dolphins have made their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, using the 125th pick to select Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The pick adds a depth receiver who provides some size and likely serves as a replacement for DeVante Parker following the trade of the veteran to the New England Patriots this offseason.
The Dolphins entered this year’s draft with just four picks, the fewest selections in the league. They had limited picks due to pre-draft trades, including the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The picks they held on to included the 102nd pick, a third-round selection, which they used to add Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall to their roster. They also have two seventh-round picks remaining.
2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks
- 3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
- 4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
- 7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore
- 7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee
Loading comments...