NFL Draft 2023: Who will be next year’s first overall pick?

The 2022 NFL Draft just finished, which means it is of course time to start looking forward to the 2023 NFL Draft. We are just going to skip over things like training camp, the preseason, the regular season, the playoffs, the Super Bowl, and free agency. Not to mention the entire college season, the all-star bowl games, the Scouting Combine, and Pro Days. It is time to skip all of that and look ahead to a year from now.

While there will, of course, be plenty of “way too early” mock drafts over the next couple of days, we are not going to go that in-depth. Instead, we are going to take a look at the players who are favored to be the top pick in next year’s draft.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the initial odds for the 2023 first-overall pick are out, and quarterbacks are topping the list. While this year we only saw one quarterback picked in the first round, and it took another 54 picks before the second quarterback was selected, next year appears to be a better quarterback class - at least according to the early odds.

Here are the odds they have listed for the first-overall pick:

Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama +200

CJ Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State +225

Will Anderson, linebacker, Alabama +300

Paris Johnson, tackle, Ohio State +1200

Tyler Van Dyke, quarterback, Miami +1800

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State +2000

Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson +2500

Peter Skoronski, tackle, Northwestern +2500

Eli Ricks, cornerback, LSU +3000

Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia +3500

Nolan Smith, linebacker, Georgia +4000

Justin Flowe, linebacker, Oregon +4000

Josh Downs, wide receiver, North Carolina +5000

Kayshoun Boutte, wide receiver, LSU +5000

BJ Ojulari, defensive end, LSU +6500

Kelee Ringo, cornerback, Georgia +8000

Ryan Hayes, tackle, Michigan +8000

Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson +10000

Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame +10000

Brandon Joseph, safety, Notre Dame +13000

Bijan Robinson, running back, Texas +13000