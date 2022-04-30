NFL Draft 2023: Who will be next year’s first overall pick?

The 2022 NFL Draft just finished, which means it is of course time to start looking forward to the 2023 NFL Draft. We are just going to skip over things like training camp, the preseason, the regular season, the playoffs, the Super Bowl, and free agency. Not to mention the entire college season, the all-star bowl games, the Scouting Combine, and Pro Days. It is time to skip all of that and look ahead to a year from now.
While there will, of course, be plenty of “way too early” mock drafts over the next couple of days, we are not going to go that in-depth. Instead, we are going to take a look at the players who are favored to be the top pick in next year’s draft.
Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the initial odds for the 2023 first-overall pick are out, and quarterbacks are topping the list. While this year we only saw one quarterback picked in the first round, and it took another 54 picks before the second quarterback was selected, next year appears to be a better quarterback class - at least according to the early odds.
Here are the odds they have listed for the first-overall pick:
Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama +200
CJ Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State +225
Will Anderson, linebacker, Alabama +300
Paris Johnson, tackle, Ohio State +1200
Tyler Van Dyke, quarterback, Miami +1800
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State +2000
Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson +2500
Peter Skoronski, tackle, Northwestern +2500
Eli Ricks, cornerback, LSU +3000
Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia +3500
Nolan Smith, linebacker, Georgia +4000
Justin Flowe, linebacker, Oregon +4000
Josh Downs, wide receiver, North Carolina +5000
Kayshoun Boutte, wide receiver, LSU +5000
BJ Ojulari, defensive end, LSU +6500
Kelee Ringo, cornerback, Georgia +8000
Ryan Hayes, tackle, Michigan +8000
Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson +10000
Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame +10000
Brandon Joseph, safety, Notre Dame +13000
Bijan Robinson, running back, Texas +13000
