NFL Draft 2022: Day 3 live thread for Rounds 4-7

The 2022 NFL Draft reaches its conclusion today as the final four rounds of the selection process unfold. After the first three rounds over the last two nights it feels like anything could still happen. Will a team find a diamond in the rough? Will Baker Mayfield still be a member of the Cleveland Browns when the draft is over? Will another surprise trade of a wide receiver happen?

As for the Miami Dolphins, there are three remaining picks for the team. They did not make their first pick until late in the third round last night, using the 102nd pick to add linebacker Channing Tindall from Georgia. The move gives Miami a raw prospect who has a ton of potential - and a ton of speed - to be able to eventually establish himself as a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker.

You can check out what analysts said about Miami’s pick of Tindall while you wait for the Dolphins’ next pick. If you would like to see the order of all the remaining picks for Day 3 (at least until the next trade shakes it up again), we have that for you as well.

Feel free to discuss all of today’s action in the comments below.

2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee