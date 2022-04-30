Miami Dolphins draft needs 2022 heading into rounds 4-7

The 2022 NFL Draft is headed into its final day, with rounds four through seven to be completed on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins have three picks to make over the course of the afternoon, starting with the 125th overall pick, the 20th pick in the fourth round. They will then wait until picks 224 and 227, both seventh-round picks.

The Dolphins used the 102nd overall pick to select linebacker Channing Tindall from Georgia, adding a fast linebacker who may need some time to develop before he reaches his full potential.

With only four picks in this year’s draft, the Dolphins are clearly having to find quality over quantity this year. What else do they need to address on Saturday?

Offensive line

This can probably just be a permanent need for the Dolphins every single year, given how often it shows up on the list. Miami has addressed the offensive line this offseason, signing tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams in free agency, but they could still use picks on the position group. Ideally, the Dolphins are looking to select developmental players who can either push for a starting role this year or provide depth and grow into a potential starting position next year. Tackle and guard should both be on the table, but center might be the biggest area of need from the line, even if it is just to make sure the Dolphins have depth behind Michael Deiter.

Running back

This seems like it is still a need for the Dolphins, especially if they are not sold on their acquisitions this offseason being longterm additions. Raheem Mostert signed a one-year deal, while Chase Edmonds has a two-year contract, but Miami can get out of nearly all of his $6.6 million salary-cap number in 2023 without taking much dead money. Adding a running back to develop behind those two, and Myles Gaskin, is a move the team might need to make.

Safety

This does not feel like a need for the Dolphins, but it could be a move the team makes. They flirted with Terrell Edmunds this offseason, but the safety returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. Miami could be looking for a depth safety to play behind Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, allowing them to either move on from Eric Rowe or have him develop while Rowe serves as the third option in the group.

Edge

Another position that may not be a true need, Miami could look to find a raw pass rusher late this year, with the hopes to develop him. The Dolphins can rely on Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel as the primary pass rushers, with Jerome Baker working as a blitzing linebacker as well. Adding a pass rusher with an eye to the future would be a good use of a late-round pick.