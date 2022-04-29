NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins pick Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall

The Miami Dolphins have finally made their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team waited through 101 picks to make the 102nd overall pick, a third-round selection, to make their first move of the three-day selection process. It has been a long wait, but given the wait was caused by the team acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last month, it was worth it.

With the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall. The move gives Miami an inside linebacker who may need some time to develop at the NFL level, but has the potential to work his way into the starting lineup.

Miami entered the three-day process with just four picks. Along with the 102nd pick, they have a fourth-round pick (125th overall), and two selections in the seventh round (224th and 247th). They also have eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft; two first-round picks, a second-round pick, two third-round picks, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round selection.