2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 live thread for Rounds 2 and 3

The 2022 NFL Draft is on to night two as the second- and third-rounds of the three-day selection process kickoff. The Miami Dolphins finally come up on the clock in the third round later tonight, having sat out the first round and not having a scheduled second-round pick after trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.

The first night was a crazy night, with picks and veterans being traded all across the board. A.J. Brown moved from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the night, while Marquise Brown moved from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals. What will happen tonight? Will Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finally find a new team?

Feel free to discuss everything from tonight’s second and third rounds here. We will track all of the action on the site, especially when it comes to the Dolphins’ moves.

2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee