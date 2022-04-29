NFL Draft 2022: Best players available after Round 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, with the first round completed earlier tonight. The second and third rounds will resume Tuesday night, with the conclusion of the three-day process coming with rounds four through seven happening on Saturday. With the first 32 picks of 262 complete, who is still left on the board?

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell has a list of all the best remaining prospects. The entire list is available here, with 644 players ranked on the list. Below you will find the top 32 players from the list.

Who surprises you as still being available? What player was your surprise pick in the first round? Who do you hope falls to the Miami Dolphins, who do not make their first pick of the draft until late in the third round?

15 Malik Willis QB Liberty

23 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia

32 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan

34 Matt Corral QB Mississippi

35 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota

36 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati

37 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State

38 Kyler Gordon CB Washington

39 Roger McCreary CB Auburn

41 Travis Jones DL UConn

42 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan

43 Breece Hall RB Iowa State

44 Logan Hall DL Houston

45 George Pickens WR Georgia

46 Jalen Pitre S Baylor

47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State

48 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan

49 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State

50 Trey McBride TE Colorado State

51 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State

52 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M

53 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma

54 Sam Howell QB North Carolina

56 Christian Harris LB Alabama

57 John Metchie III WR Alabama

58 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma

59 Chad Muma LB Wyoming

60 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota

61 Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State

62 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M

63 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin