NFL Draft 2022: Best players available after Round 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, with the first round completed earlier tonight. The second and third rounds will resume Tuesday night, with the conclusion of the three-day process coming with rounds four through seven happening on Saturday. With the first 32 picks of 262 complete, who is still left on the board?
SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell has a list of all the best remaining prospects. The entire list is available here, with 644 players ranked on the list. Below you will find the top 32 players from the list.
Who surprises you as still being available? What player was your surprise pick in the first round? Who do you hope falls to the Miami Dolphins, who do not make their first pick of the draft until late in the third round?
15 Malik Willis QB Liberty
23 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
32 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
34 Matt Corral QB Mississippi
35 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
36 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
37 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State
38 Kyler Gordon CB Washington
39 Roger McCreary CB Auburn
41 Travis Jones DL UConn
42 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
43 Breece Hall RB Iowa State
44 Logan Hall DL Houston
45 George Pickens WR Georgia
46 Jalen Pitre S Baylor
47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State
48 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
49 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
50 Trey McBride TE Colorado State
51 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State
52 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M
53 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma
54 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
56 Christian Harris LB Alabama
57 John Metchie III WR Alabama
58 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma
59 Chad Muma LB Wyoming
60 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota
61 Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State
62 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
63 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
