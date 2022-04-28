2022 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation team site projection

The 2022 edition of our annual SB Nation team site mock draft has come and gone and, despite the group of all 32 sites making it through both of the first two rounds, we did not get a pick here on The Phinsider because the Miami Dolphins do not have a pick in either round. It made for a really boring time on our part as we watched every other team make a pick. But, we did not want to get to the 2022 NFL Draft without taking a look at what our team sites project could happen tonight and tomorrow.

The mock draft started with Big Cat Country representing the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the first pick when tonight’s draft begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. They projected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to be the first player off the board. Of the pick, Demetrius Harvey explained, “For Jacksonville, this is a pretty easy selection if the team wants a safer pick at the No. 1 spot. The team already addressed its left tackle position by applying the franchise tag to Cam Robinson, and have a second-round pick recently in Walker Little, who is expected to compete for the starting right tackle position.

That goes against DraftKings Sportsbook, who have Travon Walker as the favorite to be the first pick at -225. Hutchinson is second at +250.

The mock then continued with Pride of Detroit selecting Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the second pick. Jeremy Reisman writes of the Pride of Detroit projection, “What Thibodeaux provides as a pass rusher in this league is rare and extremely coveted. The Lions finished 30th in sacks, 29th in pressure rate, and 31st in team pass rush win rate. Thibodeaux will immediately improve the weakest point in Detroit’s defense. Perhaps the best part about him is that his physical tools will make him a Day 1 impact player, and he has a lot of room to improve his technique, meaning his ceiling could even be higher than his college level of production.”

The third pick went to Battle Red Blog, who had the Houston Texans selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. TouchdownDurham at Battle Red Blog writes of the pick, “Houston is in need of as many roster-solidifying moves as the team can get. With this pick, the Texans lean into the strategy of taking the best player available by landing what some consider to be this year’s top prospect.”

Gang Green Nation ended the defensive player streak to start the draft with the selection of NC State tackle Notre Dame tackle Ikem Ekwonu for the New York Jets in the fourth spot. John B at Gang Green Nation explained the pick, writing, “Ekwonu seems like a Joe Douglas type of lineman. He plays with power and has a nasty streak to his game. He also moves well enough and has the length to project to left tackle. In an ideal world, the Jets would be able to use this pick to address the line on the other side of the ball, but based on the way things fell I would bet on Ekwonu being the pick here.“

The fifth pick saw the New York Giants add Alabama tackle Evan Neal, according to Big Blue View. Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine said of his pick, “The choice of Neal is an easy one to make here. Neal is a plug and play starter at right tackle for the Giants. He has a plethora of experience at both tackles and at guard, positional flexibility Cross doesn’t possess should there come a time when the Giants might want or need to move Neal inside. Neal is 6’7, 337 pounds. He carries that weight better than a human being should be able to.”

The first quarterback comes off the board with the sixth selection, according to Cat Scratch Reader. Here Liberty passer Mailk Willis lands with the Carolina Panthers. Walker Clement explained the pick, writing, “The Panthers have been searching for an answer at the quarterback position for two years now and had the pick of the entire 2022 rookie quarterback crop to find their answer. They chose Willis, in short, because he is both the highest ceiling guy and the best fit out of any quarterback in this draft.”

Big Blue View comes back on the clock with the seventh pick, bringing Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the Giants’ roster. Valentine writes of this pick, “Gardner is the top-rated cornerback in this draft class, a ready-made press-man coverage guy with the length and speed Martindale craves and the work ethic that will appeal to first-year GM Joe Schoen as he tries to rebuild the Giants.”

The Atlanta Falcons hold the eighth pick, with The Falcoholic projecting FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Kevin Knight wrote of his predicted pick, saying, “The way the board fell made this pick pretty easy. My other top targets at this spot—Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ikem Ekwonu, and Malik Willis—were all off the board. That left Jermaine Johnson comfortably at the top, with Travon Walker, Charles Cross, and Jordan Davis the other players in consideration. I went with Johnson because I believe he’s a really, really good player who will make an immediate impact for the Falcons. He’s the first piece in what is likely a multi-year retooling of the edge group. While Johnson lacks the sky-high pass rushing ceiling of the top players in the class, he’s an elite run defender with a very good floor at the position. I don’t think we’ll ever see Johnson pushing 12-15 sacks in a season, but if he gets 10 reliably and adds a ton of production against the run? That’s still a great player and a worthy eighth overall pick.

The ninth pick belongs to the Seattle Seahawks, with Field Gulls projecting Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning heading to the Pacific Northwest. Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls is not sold on his pick going in this spot, explaining, “Let me get ahead of you right now and say that this is a reach and I know it’s a reach. I personally wouldn’t deliberately draft him at No. 9 but I expect the Seahawks to trade down and we don’t do hypothetical trades in these mock drafts. Last time I did the mock draft I also reached for Jon Greenard of Florida, who ended up going in the third round to the Houston Texans and was very productive for them last season. With all of that said, I genuinely do believe the Seahawks would at least consider taking Penning with their first round pick.”

The Jets are back on the clock with the 10th pick. Gang Green Nation looked to USC wide receiver Drake London with the pick. John B explained the selection, “One thing has been clear about Douglas during his time with the Jets and his tenure with the Eagles front office. He likes his receivers big. Aside from players like Hill and Elijah Moore who has exceptional speed, almost every outside receiver Douglas has acquired through the years has been 6’2 or taller. This leads me to believe USC’s Drake London will be the guy if the Jets are in this position. London is 6’5 and 220 pounds. He is also an excellent contested catch player, an area where the Jets are lacking at receiver. Additionally, he profiles as a solid possession receiver who is difficult to bring down with the ball in his hands, making him a potential fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense.”

Hogs Haven made the next pick, giving the Washington Commanders LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. with the 11th selection.

The 12th pick saw Daily Norseman selection Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Texans came back on the clock with the 13th pick, with Battle Red Blog sticking to defense and finally seeing Georgia defensive end Travon Walker come off the board.

Baltimore Beatdown selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross for the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick.

That was followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, via Bleeding Green Nation, adding Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The second quarterback finally came off the board with the 16th pick as Canal Street Chronicles projected the New Orleans Saints adding Pitts’ Kenny Pickett.

Moving into the second half of the first round, Bolts from the Blue predicted the Los Angeles Chargers to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Eagles then came back on the clock for the second of their three first-round picks. This time, Bleeding Green Nation projected them to add Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Canal Street Chronicles have their own second pick in the first 32, and make it back-to-back Ohio State wide outs coming off the board. They selected Garrett Wilson for the Saints, giving their new quarterback a pass catch with whom he can grow.

The 20th pick belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Behind the Steel Curtain selecting Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

The New England Patriots hold the 21st pick, with Pats Pulpit using the selection to project a pick of Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann.

The 22nd pick had the Green Bay Packers adding Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, according to Acme Packing Company.

Revenge of the Birds then selected Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson for the Arizona Cardinals.

That was followed by another offensive lineman as Blogging the Boys added Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green to the Dallas Cowboys’ roster.

With the 25th pick, Buffalo Rumblings selected Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., for the Buffalo Bills.

The Tennessee Titans then used the 26th pick to add Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, according to Music City Miracles.

Bucs Nation took the 27th pick to add Penn State wide reciever Jahan Dotson for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was the 28th selection, heading to the Packers according to Acme Packing Company.

The Kansas City Chiefs made back-to-back picks with the 29th and 30th selections, taking Michigan players for both. The first pick was edge rusher David Ojabo, followed by safety Daxton Hill.

The 31st pick belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Cincy Jungle using it to predict a pick of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

The first round came to a close with Pride of Detroit adding Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd to the Detroit Lions’ roster.

The second round looked like: