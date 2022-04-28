2022 NFL Draft: Tracking the Miami Dolphins picks

The Miami Dolphins are probably going to have a quiet night on Thursday, despite the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off. The Dolphins have traded away all of their own picks, and several picks they had acquired over the last several years, leading to them not having a first round pick this year. In fact, they do not have a pick until the 102nd overall pick, a third-round compensatory pick they received as part of the trade back scenario with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

After that pick, Miami is back on the clock with the 125th overall pick, a fourth-round selection. This pick was originally a Pittsburgh Steelers selection, but the Dolphins received it after the Steelers acquired a fifth-round pick from Miami last year.

The Dolphins then do not come back on the clock until the seventh round, first with the 224th pick. That pick was received from the Baltimore Ravens in the deal that sent center Greg Mancz to Miami last year. The Ravens had received that pick from the New England Patriots in a deal involving cornerback Shaun Wade. The Patriots originally received the pick from the Houston Texans in a trade involving Ryan Izzo.

Miami’s final pick is the 247th overall selection, a pick they received from the Tennessee Titans in a deal including offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson.

While Thursday might be quiet, we will of course track everything Miami does throughout the weekend. We will update every trade and pick the team makes right here.

2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee