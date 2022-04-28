NFL Draft 2022: Looking back at Chris Grier’s drafts for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made several offseason changes following the 2015 NFL season. Included in those was the hiring of Adam Gase as the team’s new head coach, replacing Joe Philbin who had been fired during the season, and the promotion of Chris Grier from director of college scouting to general manager, replacing Dennis Hickey. The Dolphins front office structure still included Mike Tannenbaum as the executive vice president of football operations, a role he had assumed ahead of the 2015 offseason.

As the Dolphins prepare for tonight’s start to the 2022 NFL Draft, it is time to take a look back at all the previous selection processes the team has had since Grier was promoted into the GM role. There is obvious debate for the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Drafts as to who had final say - was it Grier making the picks or was it Tannenbaum? - but we will look at those three, along with the three Drafts since Tannenbaum left.

2016 NFL Draft

The 2016 NFL Draft was a key one for the Dolphins - though at the time it just seemed like a weird situation that suddenly hurt a prospect, but gave the Dolphins some luck. Miami originally had the eighth-overall pick for the Draft, but in March, they send that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 13th overall pick, linebacker Kiko Alonso, and cornerback Byron Maxwell.

The 13th pick proved to be just as fruitful for the Dolphins. As the Draft started, Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil had to suffer through one of the strangest draft days ever when a video of him wearing a gas mask connected to a bong was posted on his Twitter account and screen shots of text messages of the tackle requesting money from the Ole Miss Athletic Director to pay Tunsil’s mother’s bills were posted to the tackle’s Instagram account. The posts led to teams skipping him on their draft board. By the time the Dolphins were on the clock, Tunsil was still sitting on the board and the team selected him to upgrade their offensive line. He started 14 games at left guard for Miami as a rookie, then moved outside to left tackle for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Ahead of the 2019 season, Miami traded Tunsil to the Houston Texans for multiple first- and second-round picks, a trade that is still paying dividends, including leading to this year’s trade for the Dolphins to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Tunsil has gone on to be selected to two Pro Bowls for the Texans, but he missed much of last year after having thumb surgery.

Miami’s second-round pick in 2016 landed them another Pro Bowl player - and this one made the all-star event for the Dolphins. Baylor cornerback Xavien Howard has become an elite cornerback in the league, leading the league in total interceptions since 2017, leading the league in interceptions for a season in 2018 and 2020, including in 2020 becoming the first player to post double-digit interceptions since 2007, and passes defensed in 2020. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, a one-time First-Team All-Pro selection (2020), and a one-time Second-Team All-Pro selection (2018).

The third-round pick for the Dolphins also proved to be a solid pick as the team added Alabama running back Kenyan Drake. In three-and-a-half years with Miami, Drake ran the ball 333 times for 1,532 yards with nine touchdowns, along with 116 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns. The Dolphins traded Drake during the 2019 season to the Arizona Cardinals, receiving a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick that became a fifth-round pick, the 153rd overall pick which have been Miami’s but was traded to the Cardinals when Miami acquired quarterback Josh Rosen. The Dolphins eventually traded that pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for running back Matt Breida. Drake stayed with the Cardinals through the 2020 season, then signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of last year, appearing in 12 games for Las Vegas before a broken ankle sidelined him. For his career, he has 758 carries for 3,384 yards with 29 touchdowns and 199 receptions for 1,535 yards with seven touchdowns.

The Dolphins’ second third-round pick in 2016 was Rutgers wide receiver Leonte Carroo, a pick that did not pan out as well as the first three selections the team made. Carroo played in 14 games as a rookie, 14 more in his second season, then nine games in 2018. He had surgery late in the 2018 season, forcing him to miss the remainder of the year. He was released after the 2018 season and never signed with another team. He appeared in 37 games with two starts for Miami, catching 12 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The success of the 2016 Draft for Miami continued with the first of their two sixth-round picks. Miami selected Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant with the 186th overall pick. An undersized wide receiver who was thought to be a slot receiver, Grant proved he worked better on the outside, playing larger than his size - in large part because of his speed. He played five-and-a-half seasons with the Dolphins, catching 91 passes for 1,001 yard with five touchdowns. His biggest success, however, came as a returner, where he returned 101 punts for an average of 9.7 yards with three touchdowns and 89 kicks for an average of 24.8 yards with two touchdowns. Miami traded Grant to the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season; he caught nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his 11 games with Chicago, as well as returned 18 punts for an average of 13.9 yards with a touchdown and 21 kicks for an average of 23.5 yards. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and is a four-time Second-Team All-Pro as a returner.

Miami used their second sixth-round pick to add Penn State defensive back Jordan Lucas, then their two seventh-round picks to select Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty and UCLA tight end Thomas Duarte. Lucas spent two seasons with Miami, appearing in 19 games, then spent 2018 and 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs after a trade sending a seventh-round pick to Miami, playing in 30 games before he moved to the Indianapolis Colts for 2021, appearing in one game. Doughty spent 2016 and 2017 on Miami’s practice squad, then spent part of the 2018 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals but did not make it to training camp. Duarte spent time on both the practice squad and the active roster for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before spending part of the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad and part of the 2019 offseason with the Carolina Panthers and part of training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

13th pick - Laremy Tunsil, T, Ole Miss

38th pick - Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor

73rd pick - Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama

86th pick - Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers

186th pick - Jakeem Grant, WR, Texas Tech

204th pick - Jordan Lucas, S, Penn State

223rd pick - Brandon Doughty, QB, Western Kentucky

231st pick - Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA

Poll How would you grade the 2016 Miami Dolphins draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 59% A (26 votes)

38% B (17 votes)

2% C (1 vote)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

The Dolphins came into the 2017 NFL Draft looking to bolster the roster to improve on their Wildcard playoff performance from the previous year. Miami added three compensatory picks in the 2017 Draft, adding the 97th pick, the 178th pick, and the 184th pick. They sent two picks to the Minnesota Vikings, a third- and a fourth-round pick, as compensation for receiving the 2016 86th overall pick (Leonte Carroo).

With their first pick, the Dolphins added Missouri defensive end Charles Harris. A raw prospect who was believed to have a ton of potential but needed development time, Harris’ time with the Dolphins never led to him tapping into that potential. He spent three years with the Dolphins, working as both a defensive end and a pass-rushing outside linebacker, appearing in 41 games with eight starts and recording 61 tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery, and 3.5 sacks. Miami traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, receiving a seventh-round pick in return. The Falcons allowed Harris to become a free agent in 2021 after declining to exercise his contract’s fifth-year option, and he signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent. After a 7.5 sack performance in 2021, Harris signed a two-year contract extension with Detroit this offseason. He has appeared in 71 games for his career, starting 23 times, with 144 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 14 sacks.

Miami’s second-round pick in 2017, the 54th overall, brought them Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan. The Dolphins looked to McMillan to immediately serve in the starting lineup and he practiced in middle, strong-side, and weak-side positions. In the first preseason game, however, he tore his ACL on the opening kickoff and was lost of the year. He returned for 2018 as the team’s starting middle linebacker, then slide over to the left inside linebacker for the 2019 season. McMillan proved to be a solid run-stuffing linebacker, but had limitations in other roles or responsibilities in Miami’s defense. In 2020, the Dolphins traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders, sending McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders for a 2021 fourth-round pick. After a year with Las Vegas, McMillan signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots, but again sustained an ACL tear during training camp and he missed all of last season. He signed a contract extension with New England for the 2022 season. He has appeared in 45 games in his career, including 32 starts, with 204 career tackles, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

In the third round, Miami selected Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with the 97th pick. He began his rookie season as a depth option on the roster, but moved into the starting lineup in Week 4, appearing to set up Miami with Xavien Howard, Tankersley, and Bobby McCain as the main trio of cornerbacks. A torn ACL during the 2018 season cost Tankersley much of that season and all of the 2019 season. In 2020, he spent time on Miami’s practice squad before being released outright. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad a week later, being elevated to the active roster for two games, then signed a futures contract with the Vikings following the season. The team released him in March 2021. For his career, Tankersley has appeared in 19 games with 12 starts, recording 38 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Miami used their two fifth-round picks to add Utah guard Isaac Asiata and LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Asiata spent much of his time with the Dolphins on the practice squad or as a depth option for the offensive line, only appearing in two games, before being released in 2019; he joined the Buffalo Bills at the start of training camp in 2019, but retired a week later. Godchaux spent four years with the Dolphins, establishing himself as a starting defensive tackle/nose tackle for the club, but his 2020 season was cut short by injury and he moved to the New England Patriots in free agency in 2021; he has appeared in 69 games in his career with 58 starts, recording 244 tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and four sacks.

The Dolphins doubled down on the defensive tackle position in the Draft, adding Oklahoma State’s Vincent Taylor with the 194th pick. He played the 2018 and 2019 seasons for the Dolphins, but saw both seasons shortened due to injury. He spent a year each with the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns before joining the Houston Texans for the 2021 season, but only appearing in one game last year due to an injury. He signed as a free agent this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in 40 games for his career, starting twice, with 65 career tackles, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and two sacks.

Miami’s final pick in the 2017 Draft was Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford, selected with the 237th pick. The Dolphins and Ford cannot quit each other as the team has released him and re-signed him; put him on the practice squad, elevated him, and promoted him; and they have even traded him to the New England Patriots only to have him return. He is currently a free agent. Through all of that, he has appeared in 32 games with three starts for Miami, including a career-high 13 appearances and two starts last year, with 63 career receptions for 681 yards with two touchdowns.

22nd pick - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

54th pick - Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

97th pick - Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

164th pick - Isaac Asiata, G, Utah

178th pick - Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU

194th pick - Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

237th pick - Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

Poll How would you grade the 2017 Miami Dolphins Draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

2% B (1 vote)

17% C (7 votes)

60% D (25 votes)

19% F (8 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

2018 NFL Draft

After a disappointing 2017 season, the Dolphins looked to bounce back with the return of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. They had a busy offseason as they reshaped the roster, including trading receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-round pick (123rd), running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick (131), their seventh-round pick (147th) to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Stephone Anthony, and a seventh-round pick (223rd) to the San Francisco 49ers for center Daniel Kilgore and a seventh-round pick (227th).

With their first pick, the 11th overall, the Dolphins selected Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins looked to use Fitzpatrick as a Swiss Army Knife, able to plug him in anywhere in the secondary, and potentially even at linebacker, to make use of his athleticism and his versatility. He started his rookie year as a reserve safety, but moved into the starting lineup during the year. He returned as a starter in 2019, but his relationship with head coach Adam Gase had soured and the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick after Week 2, sending him, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth-round pick. Fitzpatrick was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection both years as well. He has appeared in 64 games with 59 starts for his career, recording 352 tackles, 36 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries with a touchdown, and 13 interceptions with three touchdowns.

With the 42nd pick, the Dolphins selected Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki. Heading into his fifth year, Gesicki is a borderline elite tight end in the league. He has played in 64 games for his career, starting 30 times, with 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. Each season, he seems to be a discussion of players ready to breakout, and he plays well but not quite up to household name level yet. The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki this offseason.

In the third round, Miami added Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker, looking to pair him with his college teammate Raekwon McMillan in the middle of the defense. Since being selected, Baker has played all across the linebacker corps. He has appeared in 64 games - missing his first game this past season - with 53 starts; he has 409 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three interceptions with a touchdown, five forced fumbles, and 17 sacks in his career. Baker signed a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins ahead of last season.

The Dolphins went back to the tight end position in the fourth round, adding Notre Dame’s Durham Smythe, then used their second fourth-round pick to bring in Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage. While Gesicki is the pass-catching, highlight tight end, Smythe is the all-around do-everything tight end, and has usually been listed as the starter over Gesicki (though Gesicki usually plays more snaps). In 63 games played, Smythe has started 41 times, with 73 receptions for 680 yards and two touchdowns. He signed a two-year contract extension with the team this offseason.

Ballage worked as a backup running back, working as a complement to Kenyan Drake. The Dolphins attempted to trade Ballage to the New York Jets in 2020, but it fell through after Ballage failed his physical with the Jets. Miami released him with an injury settlement, then the Jets signed him 10 days later. He was released by the Jets a month later, then Ballage signed with the Ls Angeles Chargers for the remainder of the 2020 season. He spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is currently a free agent. He has appeared in 52 games in his career, with eight starts, running the ball 213 times for 665 yards and seven touchdowns; he also has 54 receptions for 293 yards.

Miami’s sixth-round pick, 209, was Southern Miss cornerback Cornell Armstrong, who was released in the final roster cuts in 2019 and has spent time with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons in his career, including signing a futures contract with Atlanta this offseason; he has 30 appearances in his career (15 with Miami in 2018) with 12 tackles. The Dolphins used their first seventh-round pick, 227, to add Ohio linebacker Quentin Poling, who spent his rookie year on the practice squad, then moved in 2019 to the Oakland Raiders’ and Atlanta Falcons’ practice squads; he had a brief return to the Raiders, now in Las Vegas, and the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, and a training camp appearance with the New Orleans Saints in 2021; he appeared in one game in 2019 with the Raiders.

The Dolphins’ final 2018 pick was the 229th selection, made to bring New Mexico kicker Jason Sanders to Miami. Since joining the Dolphins, Sanders has been the team’s sole kicker, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and signing a five-year contract extension in February 2021. He has played in all 65 games since being selected and has an 83.3 percent conversion rate on field goal attempts for his career as well as a 97.8 percent rate for extra points. He has 310 career kickoffs with an average distance of 62 yards and 224 touchbacks. He has scored 440 points in his career, including 144 in 2020 to lead the league. Sanders had a down year in 2021, with a career-low 74.2 percent field goal conversion rate.

11th pick - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

42nd pick - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

73rd pick - Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

123rd pick - Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

131st pick - Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

209th pick - Cornell Armstrong, CB, Southern Miss

227th pick - Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio

229th pick - Jason Sanders, K, New Mexico

Poll How would you grade the 2018 Miami Dolphins Draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 53% A (21 votes)

33% B (13 votes)

12% C (5 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 season for Miami featured a coaching change. Adam Gase had been fired during the 2018 season, with Brian Flores hired to take over the team after the completion of the season. During the Draft, the Dolphins traded a second-round selection (62) and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen. They also send a second- (48th) and a fourth-round (116th) pick to the New Orleans Saints for a second- (62nd) and sixth-round (202nd) pick, along with a 2020 second-round pick.

With their first pick, the 13th overall, Miami added Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Working as a defensive end and a defensive tackle for Miami, Wilkins has appeared in 47 games with 43 starts for the Dolphins in his three seasons. He has 192 tackles, 11 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and eight sacks in his career. The Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option on Wilkins’ contract earlier today.

In the third round, the Dolphins selected Wisconsin guard Michael Deiter with the 78th pick. Miami has utilized Deiter all across the offensive line, using his versatility to fill whatever role they need. He has appeared in 40 games with 23 starts for the team, playing tackle, guard, and center. His 2021 season included a mid-season injured reserve stint, leading to him only playing in eight games last year.

With the 151st overall pick, a fifth-round selection, Miami selected Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. After starting his rookie season on injured reserve, Van Ginkel was activated late in the season and returned to play in six games with a start. He established himself as a starter in 2020 and has played in 39 games for his career with 26 starts, tallying 134 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries with a touchdown, and 10.5 sacks.

In the sixth round, Miami used the 202nd pick to add Ohio State tackle Isaiah Prince. He appeared in four games with two starts as a rookie, but was waived by the team in December. He was complained by the Cincinnati Bengals, but sat out the 2020 season as a COVID opt-out. He returned for the 2021 season, appearing in 15 games with four starts for the Bengals.

In the seventh round, Miami used the 233rd pick on Auburn fullback Chandler Cox and the 234th pick on Washington running back Myles Gaskin. Cox spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Miami, primarily serving as a lead blocker, catching two passes for nine yards. He was waived by the Dolphins following the 2020 season. Gaskin has appeared in 34 games for Miami with 17 starts, rushing 351 times for 1,329 yards and seven touchdowns; he has 97 receptions for 673 yards and six touchdowns. Gaskin remains with the Dolphins this season and likely will serve as a primary reserve option behind newly acquired running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

13th pick - Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson

78th pick - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

151st pick - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

202nd pick - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

233rd pick - Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn

234th pick - Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Poll How would you grade the 2019 Miami Dolphins Draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 5% A (2 votes)

51% B (18 votes)

40% C (14 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

2% F (1 vote) 35 votes total Vote Now

2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Dolphins, who held three first-round picks and 11 picks in total. They started the selection process with the 5th overall pick selection, adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In two seasons with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa played in 23 games with 21 starts and has thrown for 4,467 yards on a 66.2 percent completion rate with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has a career passer rating of 88.8.

With the 18th pick, Miami added USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who has played in 30 games with 28 starts over two seasons. He initially was installed as the team’s left tackle, then moved inside to guard. He is expected to be in competition as the team’s starting right tackle this summer.

Noah Igbinoghene, a cornerback out of Auburn, was Miami’s 30th overall pick, concluding their three first-round selections. Initially a wide receiver in college, and still only 22 years old, Igbinoghene is a player who likely still needs development time, despite having already been in the league for two seasons. He has appeared in 23 games with three starts in his career, tallying 19 tackles, two passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

In the second round, Miami used the 39th pick on Louisiana tackle Robert Hunt and the 56th pick on Alabama nose tackle Raekwon Davis. Hunt has played in all 33 games since being selected, starting 28 of them, with work at tackle and guard. Davis has played in 30 games with 26 starts for the Dolphins, tallying 68 tackles with a half-sack.

In the third round, Miami added Texas safety Brandon Jones. As a rookie, Jones appeared in all 16 games with four starts, then moved into the starting lineup for much of last year. He has 141 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six sacks for his career.

Miami added Georgia guard Solomon Kindley with the 11th pick. Kindley started at right guard as a rookie, but slid back into a reserve role for much of the 2021 season. He has appeared in 29 games with 15 starts in his career.

The fifth round saw Miami select defensive end Jason Strowbridge from North Carolina with the 154th pick and linebacker Curtis Weaver from Boise State with the 164th pick. Strowbridge appeared in eight games as a rookie, recording three tackles, but started his second season on the practice squad before being released early in the 2021 season. Weaver was waived during training camp and claimed by the Cleveland Browns, moving to their practice squad to start the season. He appeared in one game last year for Cleveland and signed a futures contract with the team to return to them next year.

The Dolphins picked LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson with the 185th pick, a sixth-round selection. He has played in all 33 games since being selected, solidifying the long snapper position for the Dolphins.

Miami’s final 2020 pick was the 246th selection, used to add Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry. The Dolphins moved Perry to wide receiver, with him beginning the season inactive on game day before making a debut in Week 8. Miami waived him among their final roster cuts in 2021 with plans to sign him to the practice squad, but the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers. He was placed on injured reserve during the season, then was released. He signed with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad where he spent much of the remainder of the season. After the season, he signed a futures contract to return to the Patriots. He has appeared in nine games, all with Miami, including two starts. He has nine receptions for 92 yards with a touchdown in his career.

5th pick - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

18th pick - Austin Jackson, T, USC

30th pick - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

39th pick - Robert Hunt, T, Louisiana

56th pick - Raekwon Davis, NT, Alabama

70th pick - Brandon Jones, S, Texas

111th pick - Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

154th pick - Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina

164th pick - Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

185th pick - Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU

246th pick - Malcolm Perry, QB, Navy

Poll How would you grade the 2020 Miami Dolphins Draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 5% A (2 votes)

36% B (14 votes)

42% C (16 votes)

7% D (3 votes)

7% F (3 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

2021 NFL Draft

Miami’s rookie class from last season proved to have the potential the Dolphins hoped when they selected each player. The Dolphins had two first-round picks, as well as two second-rounders in the Draft. Counting their third-round selection, Miami had five picks in the first 81, then did not make another pick until the 231st pick, a seventh-round selection.

The team’s first pick was the sixth-overall, a pick they acquired in a trade back with the San Francisco 49ers then a trade up with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins used the sixth pick to acquire Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In 16 games played, Waddle caught 104 passes - an NFL rookie record - for 1,105 yards with six touchdowns.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips from Miami was the Dolphins’ second first-round pick, the 18th-overall selection. Phillips appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins, but was primarily a pas-rush specialist, only starting five times. He was effective in that role, recording 42 tackles, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery, and 8.5 sacks. He likely will see an increased role in 2022.

In the second round, the Dolphins added a potential star in Oregon safety Jevon Holland with the 36th pick and Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg. Holland initially appeared to be behind Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty at safety, but he quickly surpassed them on the depth chart and appears set to be a star in the league. He played in 16 games with 13 starts as a rookie, recording 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 2.5 sacks. Eichenberg played in all 17 games last season, starting 16 times, and working primarily as the team’s right tackle.

The 81st pick had Miami add Boston College tight end Hunter Long. A high-potential developmental prospect, Long is a pass-catching tight end who ended up buried on the depth chart as a rookie. He appeared in seven games last season with two starts catching one pass for eight yards.

Miami used their two seventh-round selections to add Massachusetts tackle Larnel Coleman with the 231st pick and Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks with the 244th pick. Coleman spent his rookie year on injured reserve while Doaks was on the practice squad throughout the year.

6th pick - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

18th pick - Jaelan Phillips, LB, Miami

36th pick - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

42nd pick - Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

81st pick - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

231st pick - Larnel Coleman, T, UMass

244th pick - Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati