REPORT: Dolphins exercise DT Christian Wilkins 5th year option

It seemed inevitable that the Miami Dolphins would exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. But as the deadline started to inch closer and one player after another started to get their fifth-year option picked up, I started to wonder if general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel were going to make a big mistake.

Narrator: They Did Not.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have officially picked up Wilkins’ fifth-year option which is estimated to be worth $10.753M in 2023.

Miami views Wilkins as a foundational player for their defensive identity with his energy and work ethic. A lot of steady improvement since being drafted including a strong 2021 campaign. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 28, 2022

Wilkins was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Clemson Tiger was selected with the 13th overall pick after a stellar collegiate career. During his three seasons with Miami, Wilkins played 2100 total defensive snaps.

In 2021, Wilkins played 734 snaps, or 65% of Miami’s defensive snaps. During his three seasons with Miami, he accumulated 192 tackles (82 solo) 8 sacks, 11 pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He also had a receiving touchdown last season vs. the New York Jets.

tua to christian wilkins pic.twitter.com/yP8fvCY0C2 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 19, 2021

Wilkins is a valuable leader in the locker room and someone that has improved year after year. I am happy to have him back on the Miami Dolphins.

