2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here. The first round kicks off later tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with the second and third rounds on Friday followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday. In all, 262 college prospects will be selected by the 32 NFL teams, making them rookies and continuing their football dreams.

This year’s draft is in Las Vegas, replacing the cancelled in-person draft in 2020 when the league had to transition to a video conferenced draft as part of the reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s draft will be a little less exciting for Miami Dolphins fans as the team holds the fewest picks in the selection process, currently with just four. The Dolphins do not have a first- or second-round pick, meaning Thursday night might be a quiet one for the team, as will much of Friday. Of course, the team and the fans can console themselves with highlights of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, for whom they sent away their picks in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As usual, ESPN and NFL Network will both have coverage of the entire selection process. NFLN Network’s coverage will include Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, and Charles Jones. Mel Kiper, Jr., and Louis Riddick will handle much of ESPN’s coverage. This year, ABC will also have the broadcast on Thursday and Friday, with Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, and Robert Griffin III on the call. The NFL app, NFL.com, ABC.go.com, and WatchESPN will also have the broadcasts.

Internet streams will also be available through FuboTV.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker is the favorite to be the first players selected, a pick held by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The odds for the second pick favor Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

2022 NFL Draft

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. Eastern

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. Eastern

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. Eastern

Picks

There are 262 picks this year. One pick is given to each team in each round, giving 224 picks. Then, 32 more picks are awarded as compensatory picks - picks awarded to teams who lost a key free agent the previous offseason. These compensatory picks are spread across rounds three through seven, after the initial 32 picks are made. This year, an additional seven compensatory picks, all at the end of the third round, were awarded to teams from whom a minority coach or executive were hired. That brings the total to 263 picks, but the New Orleans Saints were penalized for breaking league rules and forfeited a sixth-round pick.

First Round Draft Order

First round

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2 Detroit Lions

3 Houston Texans

4 New York Jets

5 New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

8 Atlanta Falcons

9 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

11 Washington Commanders

12 Minnesota Vikings

13 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

14 Baltimore Ravens

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

16 New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

17 Los Angeles Chargers

18 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

19 New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

21 New England Patriots

22 Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

23 Arizona Cardinals

24 Dallas Cowboys

25 Buffalo Bills

26 Tennessee Titans

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28 Green Bay Packers

29 Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami)

30 Kansas City Chiefs

31 Cincinnati Bengals

32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Miami Dolphins draft picks

3rd round, pick 38 (102 overall) - from San Francisco

4th round, pick 20 (125 overall) - from Pittsburgh

7th round, pick 3 (224 overall) - from Houston through New England and Baltimore

7th round, pick 26 (247 overall) - from Tennessee