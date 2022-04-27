Miami Dolphins Wednesday Night Random Live Thread | 4/27

Today is Wednesday.

It is hump day, aka the middle of the week.

It is also the day before the 2022 NFL Draft and I only have one question for you.

here's a snippet from tyreek hill's appearance on last year's top-100. #finsup pic.twitter.com/v0t2tHvtja — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

With the 102nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft…who will the Miami Dolphins draft with their first pick? Let us know in the comments section below!

Here’s the important stuff that James usually says.