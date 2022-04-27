 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything We Learned From Today’s Miami Dolphins Press Conferences | 4/27/22

Today the media had a chance to speak with WR Jaylen Waddle, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, and RT/RG Robert Hunt. Here’s what we learned:

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Another week, another trio of Miami Dolphins media availabilities to break down. This week’s guests were wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive lineman Robert Hunt, and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Here’s everything we learned from the Miami Dolphins April 27th, 2022, Press Conferences.

Offensive Lineman, Robert Hunt

TLDR: Robert Hunt does not like South Florida driving. He went on to talk about how excited he is for Mike McDaniel’s offense. He believes his athleticism will help him stand out in this scheme. Hunt spoke about how much different the locker room was. He also said he wasn’t sure which position he would play this season but would be willing to do whatever he could to help the team. Raheem Mostert can hit the holes as hard as anyone he’s ever seen. He believes that Terron Armstead and Connor Williams will be good additions to Miami’s offensive line.

(P.S. Although Robert Hunt will likely start at right guard in 2022, I really do think he’d win a legitimate battle for right tackle.)

EDGE, Jaelan Phillips

TLDR: Jaelan Phillips believed he could do more his rookie season and didn’t like that he had to come off the field on third down. He wants to be a three-down player and prove to his teammates that they can rely on him. Phillips discussed how important it was for him to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins and called the experience a ‘storybook.’

Phillips talked about the addition of left tackle Terron Armstead this offseason and how he looks forward to picking his brain and going one-on-one with him in camp. “Iron sharpens Iron.” Phillips is looking like a lean, mean machine and based on everything he said —and everything he’s doing— Jaelan Phillips is set to have a monster 2022 season.

Wide Receiver, Jaylen Waddle

TLDR: Jaylen Waddle said he would only race Tyreek Hill if the beat writers raced first. He then discussed how much he likes Mike McDaniel’s offense and hopes to continue learning and growing as a wide receiver in year two. Additionally, the move to bring in Wes Welker has meant a lot to Miami’s wide receivers and will undoubtedly help take Waddle’s game to the next level. Finally, Miami’s star wide receiver was asked more about his relationship with Hill. He shared that the two receivers watch film together but said he’s studied Hill plenty before entering the league.

The former 2021 first-round pick also spoke about the most significant difference in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, in which he spoke about QB1’s leadership. Lastly, he talked about his love for DVP.

What were your thoughts on today’s press conferences? Do you think Robert Hunt should play tackle or guard? Will Jaelan Phillips take the next step in his development this season? Who will have the better season, Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill? Let us know in the comments section below!

