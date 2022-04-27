Everything We Learned From Today’s Miami Dolphins Press Conferences | 4/27/22

Another week, another trio of Miami Dolphins media availabilities to break down. This week’s guests were wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive lineman Robert Hunt, and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Here’s everything we learned from the Miami Dolphins April 27th, 2022, Press Conferences.

Offensive Lineman, Robert Hunt

robert hunt on playing RT/G: "right now we're just trying to learn the concepts. wherever they put me i'll help the team. i'm excited about the scheme and everything we're going to do though."



on the scheme: "i get to run off the ball. i like being physical. i like playing ball" — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

robert hunt on the additions of terron armstead and connor williams:



"you can tell both guys are leaders. both guys have been winners and that's good. they're older guys...they've been in the league, they saw a lot of things. they can help us out." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

hunt on miami's new RBs: "they add a lot. i just told mostert, you're probably like one of the fastest guys i've ever seen hit a hole."



says they're watching a lot of 49ers film right now. — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

TLDR: Robert Hunt does not like South Florida driving. He went on to talk about how excited he is for Mike McDaniel’s offense. He believes his athleticism will help him stand out in this scheme. Hunt spoke about how much different the locker room was. He also said he wasn’t sure which position he would play this season but would be willing to do whatever he could to help the team. Raheem Mostert can hit the holes as hard as anyone he’s ever seen. He believes that Terron Armstead and Connor Williams will be good additions to Miami’s offensive line.

(P.S. Although Robert Hunt will likely start at right guard in 2022, I really do think he’d win a legitimate battle for right tackle.)

EDGE, Jaelan Phillips

jaelan phillips on his rookie szn: "i'm really critical of myself & i have a lot of high aspirations. i want to do everything i can to help the team...not being able to come in on every down is hard ...it's more than sacks... i'm trying to be a well-rounded player" — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

phillips: "i don't know if i expected to get drafted here but i'm ecstatic to be here. i wouldn't have it any other way. to go to the U and now the dolphins. it's really a storybook. i couldn't have drawn it up any better...i'm just thankful the #dolphins took a chance on me." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

jaelan phillips on going head to head vs terron armstead: "iron sharpens iron. everyone knows that...to be able to pick his brain, a guy that's clearly established in this league. it's really cool to have that competition." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

jaelan phillips calls himself a 'lean, mean, machine' — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

TLDR: Jaelan Phillips believed he could do more his rookie season and didn’t like that he had to come off the field on third down. He wants to be a three-down player and prove to his teammates that they can rely on him. Phillips discussed how important it was for him to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins and called the experience a ‘storybook.’

Phillips talked about the addition of left tackle Terron Armstead this offseason and how he looks forward to picking his brain and going one-on-one with him in camp. “Iron sharpens Iron.” Phillips is looking like a lean, mean machine and based on everything he said —and everything he’s doing— Jaelan Phillips is set to have a monster 2022 season.

Wide Receiver, Jaylen Waddle

waddle: "you just can't race a cheetah straight up. you gotta sneak up on em." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

waddle on hill: "he's been here four or five weeks and it feels like he's been here years. he's been one of those guys...on the field, when he's moving you're like 'that boy is sliding."



waddle says he watches tape with hill but watched enough tyreek tape before he got here. — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

waddle on mike mcdaniel's offense: "it's still early so we're just learning the basics, so i can't give you a full review. i like the system. i like the coaches. it's just going to be great. i'm excited to learn more." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

waddle on tua: "tua has been tua. he's been the same guy. being consistent. being the leader. just being a great leader, honestly." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

jaylen waddle on working with wes welker: "i think his approach is different. just him being a receiver, he really sets a standard for being a modern slot WR. just the way he can go into detail and really get into your head... wes has been great." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

jaylen waddle says 'there's nothing but love' between him and DVP. says parker helped him out a lot last year. — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

TLDR: Jaylen Waddle said he would only race Tyreek Hill if the beat writers raced first. He then discussed how much he likes Mike McDaniel’s offense and hopes to continue learning and growing as a wide receiver in year two. Additionally, the move to bring in Wes Welker has meant a lot to Miami’s wide receivers and will undoubtedly help take Waddle’s game to the next level. Finally, Miami’s star wide receiver was asked more about his relationship with Hill. He shared that the two receivers watch film together but said he’s studied Hill plenty before entering the league.

The former 2021 first-round pick also spoke about the most significant difference in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, in which he spoke about QB1’s leadership. Lastly, he talked about his love for DVP.

What were your thoughts on today’s press conferences? Do you think Robert Hunt should play tackle or guard? Will Jaelan Phillips take the next step in his development this season? Who will have the better season, Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill? Let us know in the comments section below!