NFL Draft 2022: History of 247th pick

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow, with the three-day selection process bringing 262 college prospects into the league. Over the past week, we have taken a look at the Miami Dolphins’ picks in this year’s Draft, getting a historical view of what has happened with each of Miami’s scheduled selections. We started last week with their first pick this year, a third-round selection, then moved to their second pick, a fourth-rounder.

Yesterday, we moved to the first of their two seventh-round selection. Today, we finish off the set with the 247th overall pick, the other seventh-round pick. We will take a look at the last ten years of the 247th pick, the greatest players to be selected with the pick, and any times in their history the Dolphins have used the pick.

Last 10 Years

Last year, the 247th pick started with the Chicago Bears, but was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders as the conditional pick finishing the trade sending kicker Eddy Piñeiro to Chicago. The Raiders then sent the pick along with center Rodney Harrison to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that sent a third-round selection to Las Vegas. The Cardinals used the 247th pick to select Penn State center Michal Menet. He started the year on the practice squad before being released, then re-signed to the practice squad again a couple of weeks later. He was released again at the beginning of October, signing with the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad in mid-December. He signed a futures contract with the Packers for the 2022 season.

The 2020 version of the 247th pick saw the New York Giants select Minnesota cornerback Chris Williamson. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was released in December. He was then signed by the Atlanta Falcons to their practice squad to finish the season, then signed a futures contract to return to Atlanta for 2021. Williamson began the 2021 season on the Falcons’ practice squad before being promoted for much of November. He was released in early December, then signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. After two weeks, he was released from there, signing a futures contract for 2022 with the Tennessee Titans after the season. He has appeared in five games with one start in his career, tallying five tackles.

The Minnesota Vikings had the 247th pick in 2019, adding Colorado State wide receiver Bisi Johnson. He began his rookie season as a reserve wide receiver, but moved into the starting lineup when Adam Thielen was injured. He resumed his starting role to begin 2020, but was surpasses by Justin Jefferson a couple of weeks into the season. He tore his ACL in training camp in 2021, spending the year on injured reserve. He has played in 32 games with nine starts, recording 64 receptions for 483 yards with three touchdowns.

In 2018, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke. He has served as the Jaguars’ punter since being selected, playing in 61 games over four seasons. He has 281 career punts for an average of 46.5 yards per punt. He has also kicked off for the Jaguars 113 times with an average distance of 61.9 yards per kick, with 55 touchbacks.

The 247th pick in the 2017 Draft was held by the Green Bay Packers, who used it to add LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre. The Packers waived Dupre ahead of the 2017 season, with the Buffalo Bills signing him to their practice squad. He spent most of the year there, moving up to the active roster late in December. The Bills waived him ahead of the 2018 season. He joined the Houston Texans practice squad during the season, bouncing on and off of it a couple of times. He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in November 2018. After a week there, he was released, signing in early December with the Arizona Cardinal’s practice squad. Dupre was promoted to the active roster in late December before being waived in May 2019. He spent a couple of days with the Los Angeles Chargers in training camp in 2019, then joined the DC Defenders of the XFL for the 2020 season. He appeared in one game for the Cardinals in 2018.

The Seattle Seahawks picked Clemson running back Zac Brooks with the 247th pick in 2016. He was waived by the Seahawks at the end of training camp, then signed a month later to the practice squad. He was released by Seattle a month after re-joining the year, then signed a couple of days later with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Brooks was released after a week in Kansas City, spending a week back with the Seahawks practice squad late in November before joining the Denver Broncos’ practice squad in mid-December. He signed a futures contract with Denver after the 2016 season, but announced his retirement in April 2017.

After acquiring the 2015 247th pick in a trade back featuring the 147th pick going to the Green Bay Packers for the 166th and 247th selections, the New England Patriots used the pick to select Marshall cornerback Darryl Roberts. He was placed on injured reserve and missed all of the 2015 season, then was waived by the Patriots at the end of the 2016 preseason. He was claimed by the New York Jets, playing for them through the 2019 season. After a March 2020 release, he signed with the Detroit Lions, where he spent the season. In 2021, he signed with the Washington Commanders. He is currently a free agent. Roberts has appeared in 73 career games, including 34 starts, and has 223 tackles, 33 passes defensed, and four interceptions.

The 2014 247th pick started with the Seattle Seahawks, but was sent to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for quarterback Terrelle Pryor. The Raiders used the pick to add Western Kentucky safety Jonathan Dowling. He as released by the Raiders during the 2015 training camp period, with the Dolphins signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in mid-October before Miami released him later in the year. In December, he signed with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. He tore his ACL during the Bills’ 2016 training camp and missed the year, then was released by Buffalo in June 2017. He spent time on the practice squad and active roster of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2018 and 2019. Dowling appeared in seven games in his career, recording four tackles.

The Baltimore Ravens held the 247th pick in 2013, selecting California cornerback Marc Anthony. He was released as the end of training camp as a rookie, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad and remaining there for the season. He returned to Tampa Bay for 2014, but was cut ahead of training camp. Anthony joined the Tennessee Titans before being waived during camp and being claimed by the Buccaneers. He was then cut at the end of the 2014 preseason. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2015, but was cut at the end of the preseason.

In 2012, the Cleveland Browns added Alabama tight end Brad Smelley with the 247th pick. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, being promoted to the Browns’ active roster near the end of the year. He was released by Cleveland at the end of the 2013 preseason. After a three day stint on the St. Louis Rams’ practice squad in November, he signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad in December, then was promoted to the active roster. He landed on injured reserve to end the season, then was released by the Texans during their 2014 training camp. He bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad during the 2014 season, then was placed on injured reserve prior to being released at the start of the 2015 season. He appeared in four games during his career, recording one receptions for three yards.

All-Time Greats

There were no Pro Football Hall of Fame players selected with the 247th pick over the years. Some of the notable players selected were

In 1979, the Dallas Cowboys used the 247th pick on USC linebacker Garry Cobb but was waived during the preseason. He then signed with the Detroit Lions, playing six seasons there, with a lot of special teams duty before working his way into a starting linebacker in 1981. Cobb was nearly traded to the Dolphins in 1985, but he was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles instead. After three seasons there, he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing his career with two seasons there. He appeared in 140 career games with 106 starts, recording 10 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries, and 26 sacks in his career.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Wagner tight end Rich Kotite with the 247th pick in 1965. He played for the New York Giants in 1967, the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1968, and was back with the Giants from 1969 through 1972. He appeared in 35 games with three starts for his career, catching 17 passes for 213 yards and five touchdowns. After retiring, Kotite moved into coaching, starting with the New Orleans Saints in 1977 as a tight ends coach. He moved in 1978 to the Cleveland Browns as their wide receivers coach for five years before moving to the New York Jets in the same role for the 1983 and 1984 seasons. He served as the Jets’ offensive coordinator from 185 through 1989 before moving to the Eagles as their offensive coordinator in 1990. He was promoted to the Eagles head coach, holding the position from 1991 through 1994 before being hired as the Jets’ head coach, replacing Pete Carroll, from the 1995 and 1996 seasons. He finished his coaching career with a 40-56 record.

In 1949, the Los Angeles Rams selected tackle Clay Matthews with the 247th pick. He played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, a span that including a two-year break due to service in the Korean War. He appeared in 45 games, starting 40 of them, for the 49ers, playing tackle, defensive end, and defensive tackle. He recorded one interception and four fumble recoveries during his career. He also began the Matthews family heritage in the NFL, with his sons, Clay Jr., and Bruce, and his grandsons. Clay III, Kevin, Jake, and Casey, playing in the league. Matthews passed away in 2017.

Dolphins 224th Picks

Miami has made the 247th pick twice. In 1986, they selected Baylor defensive back Reyna Thompson. He spent three seasons with Miami, appearing in 41 games with six starts. He moved to the New York Giants in 1989, playing with them through 1992 and earning a Pro Bowl selection. He spent 1993 with the New England Patriots. He played in 116 games, including 17 starts, recording two sacks, three interceptions with a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

In 1978, Miami used the 247th selection to add Arizona State tight end Bruce Hardy. In 12 seasons with the Dolphins, he played in 151 games with 95 starts. He recorded 256 receptions for 2,455 yards and 25 touchdowns during his career.