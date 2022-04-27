Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots send fifth-round selection to Texans ahead of NFL draft - Pats Pulpit

No. 170 overall heads to Houston for capital in the sixth and seventh rounds.





Podcast: Final Jets Mock Draft Monday Before the 2022 NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation

On today’s podcast we break down three recent mock drafts. Over the last few weeks I have spent Mondays breaking down various mocks.

It isn’t that mocks are always completely accurate. They do,...





2022 NFL Draft: Media momentum building for Breece Hall to Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

He’s been a favorite for a while.

AFC NORTH:

Report: Ronnie Stanley on pace to be ready for 2022 season - Baltimore Beatdown

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, questions remain regarding how high the Ravens should prioritize drafting an insurance policy at left tackle. 2019 All-Pro left tackle Ronnie...





Mock Draft Monday: Offseason recap of possible Steelers selections - Behind the Steel Curtain

In the 15 weeks of the Mock Draft Monday series, who were the 15 players covered?





NFL Rumors: Draft buzz suggests Bengals are trending toward CB or OL with 31st pick - Cincy Jungle

Who will the Bengals pick 31st overall?





Who will the Browns take at #44? Our experts predict - Dawgs By Nature

There are needs at many positions

AFC SOUTH:

The Next Franchise Starting QB for the Houston Texans is…Kyler Murray? - Battle Red Blog

If it’s on the internet, clearly it must be true.





Titans general manager Jon Robinson ‘doesn’t foresee’ team trading A.J. Brown - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel held a pre-draft presser on Thursday afternoon. There were several worthy topics of discussion and interesting tidbits....





2022 NFL Draft: One wide receiver the Jaguars could target in each round - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the offseason revamping the wide receivers room. The team gave a large contract to Christian Kirk and signed Zay Jones in free agency, while also re-signing Laquon...





Draft prospects to watch at each position — Offense - Stampede Blue

Quarterback

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Kenny Pickett

Pickett is a smooth passer with good running ability. He can make good plays outside the pocket and has shown the ability to accurately make all the...

AFC WEST:

George Paton expresses pre-draft excitement as Broncos prepare for draft - Mile High Report

Just days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, GM George Paton enthused about being locked down and focusing on nothing but football.





Chargers News: Favorite third-round draft prospects - Bolts From The Blue

See which players the guys wouldn’t mind selecting in the third round.





Raiders Outlook: Right-ing Wrongs - Silver And Black Pride

Is Brandon Parker a legitimate option to man the other offensive tackle spot in Las Vegas?





3 mid-round secondary options for Chiefs in the NFL Draft - Arrowhead Pride

Let’s take a look at some secondary options for the Chiefs that could contribute in their rookie season

NFC EAST:

Kadarius Toney reports to Giants’ voluntary workouts - Big Blue View

Second-year wide receiver joins his teammates in New Jersey





NFL Draft Rumors: Multiple executives believe Jameson Williams is Eagles’ preference at No. 15 - Bleeding Green Nation

Jamo to Philly? Sure wouldn’t hate to see it.





Draft ranking has Cowboys as fourth most successful franchise since 2012 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys continue to be lauded for their ability in the draft.





Three Roster Moves the Commanders Should Consider Making - Hogs Haven

With the 2022 NFL Draft just three days away, Washington still has many holes, and limited draft picks to fill them with, on the team.

NFC NORTH:

Report: Packers interested in trading for Raiders TE Darren Waller - Acme Packing Company

Waller was originally part of the compensation package in the Davante Adams trade.





Why the Lions should pick Kayvon Thibodeaux with the second overall pick - Pride Of Detroit

Let’s not overthink this, Kayvon Thibodeaux is arguably the best player in this draft, and the Detroit Lions need a player like him.





A closer look at Chicago’s pre-draft roster - Windy City Gridiron

We take a look at the Bears roster to see where the holes are with the NFL Draft just a few days away.





Who is your ‘draft crush’ for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman

The one player you think they need to grab

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints Draft 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

With free agency winding down the Saints could still use a pass catching tight end.





Falcons on their way to becoming one of the youngest teams in the NFL - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s going from ancient to young, but it has to come with more wins.





NFC South notebook: Mock drafts, Deebo Samuel, signings and more - Cat Scratch Reader

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs





What does the Bucs restructure of Tom Brady’s contract really mean - Bucs Nation

Is another name set to return or have they moved on from any potential re-signings?

NFC WEST:

5 takeaways from John Lynch’s presser: The 49ers will have a new center in 2022 - Niners Nation

Nothing new on the Deebo front





Should the Cardinals trade back in the first round? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals will enter the draft with roster holes to fill. Lacking mid-round picks is a bit concerning.





2022 NFL Draft: Three Day 3 gems the Seattle Seahawks could target - Field Gulls

Hitting on Day 3 picks is the most difficult part of drafting but is also one of the most important parts of roster construction. Year in and year out Super Bowl and playoff contending teams find...





Rams Draft Preview: This year’s roster holes won’t be filled in this year’s draft - Turf Show Times

Given LA’s recent history, the Rams will likely draft for the future