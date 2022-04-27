Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots send fifth-round selection to Texans ahead of NFL draft - Pats Pulpit
No. 170 overall heads to Houston for capital in the sixth and seventh rounds.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Podcast: Final Jets Mock Draft Monday Before the 2022 NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation
On today’s podcast we break down three recent mock drafts. Over the last few weeks I have spent Mondays breaking down various mocks.
It isn’t that mocks are always completely accurate. They do,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2022 NFL Draft: Media momentum building for Breece Hall to Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
He’s been a favorite for a while.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Ronnie Stanley on pace to be ready for 2022 season - Baltimore Beatdown
With the 2022 NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, questions remain regarding how high the Ravens should prioritize drafting an insurance policy at left tackle. 2019 All-Pro left tackle Ronnie...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mock Draft Monday: Offseason recap of possible Steelers selections - Behind the Steel Curtain
In the 15 weeks of the Mock Draft Monday series, who were the 15 players covered?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Rumors: Draft buzz suggests Bengals are trending toward CB or OL with 31st pick - Cincy Jungle
Who will the Bengals pick 31st overall?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Who will the Browns take at #44? Our experts predict - Dawgs By Nature
There are needs at many positions
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Next Franchise Starting QB for the Houston Texans is…Kyler Murray? - Battle Red Blog
If it’s on the internet, clearly it must be true.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans general manager Jon Robinson ‘doesn’t foresee’ team trading A.J. Brown - Music City Miracles
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel held a pre-draft presser on Thursday afternoon. There were several worthy topics of discussion and interesting tidbits....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2022 NFL Draft: One wide receiver the Jaguars could target in each round - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the offseason revamping the wide receivers room. The team gave a large contract to Christian Kirk and signed Zay Jones in free agency, while also re-signing Laquon...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Draft prospects to watch at each position — Offense - Stampede Blue
Quarterback
Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Kenny Pickett
Pickett is a smooth passer with good running ability. He can make good plays outside the pocket and has shown the ability to accurately make all the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
George Paton expresses pre-draft excitement as Broncos prepare for draft - Mile High Report
Just days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, GM George Paton enthused about being locked down and focusing on nothing but football.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Favorite third-round draft prospects - Bolts From The Blue
See which players the guys wouldn’t mind selecting in the third round.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders Outlook: Right-ing Wrongs - Silver And Black Pride
Is Brandon Parker a legitimate option to man the other offensive tackle spot in Las Vegas?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
3 mid-round secondary options for Chiefs in the NFL Draft - Arrowhead Pride
Let’s take a look at some secondary options for the Chiefs that could contribute in their rookie season
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Kadarius Toney reports to Giants’ voluntary workouts - Big Blue View
Second-year wide receiver joins his teammates in New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Draft Rumors: Multiple executives believe Jameson Williams is Eagles’ preference at No. 15 - Bleeding Green Nation
Jamo to Philly? Sure wouldn’t hate to see it.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Draft ranking has Cowboys as fourth most successful franchise since 2012 - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys continue to be lauded for their ability in the draft.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Three Roster Moves the Commanders Should Consider Making - Hogs Haven
With the 2022 NFL Draft just three days away, Washington still has many holes, and limited draft picks to fill them with, on the team.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Report: Packers interested in trading for Raiders TE Darren Waller - Acme Packing Company
Waller was originally part of the compensation package in the Davante Adams trade.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Why the Lions should pick Kayvon Thibodeaux with the second overall pick - Pride Of Detroit
Let’s not overthink this, Kayvon Thibodeaux is arguably the best player in this draft, and the Detroit Lions need a player like him.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A closer look at Chicago’s pre-draft roster - Windy City Gridiron
We take a look at the Bears roster to see where the holes are with the NFL Draft just a few days away.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Who is your ‘draft crush’ for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman
The one player you think they need to grab
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints Draft 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
With free agency winding down the Saints could still use a pass catching tight end.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons on their way to becoming one of the youngest teams in the NFL - The Falcoholic
Atlanta’s going from ancient to young, but it has to come with more wins.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFC South notebook: Mock drafts, Deebo Samuel, signings and more - Cat Scratch Reader
The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
What does the Bucs restructure of Tom Brady’s contract really mean - Bucs Nation
Is another name set to return or have they moved on from any potential re-signings?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
5 takeaways from John Lynch’s presser: The 49ers will have a new center in 2022 - Niners Nation
Nothing new on the Deebo front
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Should the Cardinals trade back in the first round? - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals will enter the draft with roster holes to fill. Lacking mid-round picks is a bit concerning.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
2022 NFL Draft: Three Day 3 gems the Seattle Seahawks could target - Field Gulls
Hitting on Day 3 picks is the most difficult part of drafting but is also one of the most important parts of roster construction. Year in and year out Super Bowl and playoff contending teams find...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams Draft Preview: This year’s roster holes won’t be filled in this year’s draft - Turf Show Times
Given LA’s recent history, the Rams will likely draft for the future
