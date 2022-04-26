Dolphins to make day three pick from the base of the “Christ The Redeemer” statue in Brazil

Every year we have the NFL Draft interrupted by a poorly timed commercial. And maybe it’s just because I’m a Dolphins fan, but it always seems like these advertisements fall right at the end of Miami’s allotted time.

One of my biggest fears now that the Dolphins won’t make a selection until No.102 is that Miami’s third-round pick will once again be pushed aside for a bitter beer commercial. Or worse! Maybe a Major League Baseball commercial!

All jokes aside, I hope NFL Network and ESPN are prepared and know how vital this pick is to us fans.

However, one pick fans won’t have to worry about being overshadowed is on day three, where the Dolphins currently hold the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fourth-round draft pick (125-overall) and two seventh-round draft picks. (224-overall and 247-overall)

One of these picks will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

According to a report by the Sports Business Journal, the Dolphins will be making their selection at the base of the “Chris the Redeemer” statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pick will be announced by a Brazilian celebrity “dressed in Dolphins gear” and the figure will be “illuminated in Dolphins aqua and orange.”

One of the #Dolphins Day 3 picks will be announced from the base of the Christ the Redeemer statue that overlooks Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Other teams that will be making picks around the world, according to SBJ :

U.K.: Jaguars, Jets and Bears Germany: Panthers, Chiefs and Bucs (all from Munich, where the Bucs will host the first NFL regular-season game in Germany this fall) Mexico: Steelers, Cardinals, Texans Brazil: Dolphins Four other teams are using their draft picks to promote their new country rights: The Vikings ran a sweepstakes in the U.K. earlier this month, with a winner receiving a four-day stay in Las Vegas during the draft, air fare from the U.K., VIP tickets and the right to announce a pick on stage. The Seahawks (Canada), the Patriots (Germany) and the Cowboys (Mexico) will be using on-stage pick to promote their new country rights in other ways, the NFL said.

Miami has had some decent success finding ‘acorns’ in the latter half of the draft over the years. Now, with the ‘Christ the Redeemer’ statue at their back, they look to find the next great Miami Dolphins superstar. #InRioWeTrust

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins making a day three pick from the base of the "Christ the Redeemer' statue? Do commercial breaks make you as upset as it does me? Which day three prospects do you like most in the 2022 NFL Draft?