On this day in 1983, the Miami Dolphins selected the greatest QB of all time, Dan Marino

I may not have been alive to watch it all unfold, but back on April 26th, 1983, the Miami Dolphins drafted the greatest quarterback of all time, Dan Marino.

Marino would go on to play 17 seasons with the Dolphins throwing for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns. A Hall of Fame Career, though Marino eventually fell short of his ultimate goal.

Nevertheless, Marino was one of a kind. And held every notable passing record until the day the NFL game changed to help cater to today’s offenses. Here’s a look at a few of the Marino Monday articles I did over the years.

Marino Monday: Dan Marino’s first career start vs. the Buffalo Bills in 1983

Marino Monday: All 44 touchdown passes from Dan Marino’s 1986 season

Marino Monday: Dan Marino leads the Dolphins to victory over the undefeated Chicago Bears

Marino Monday: Dolphins defeat the Bills in convincing fashion in 1993

Marino Monday: Dan Marino throws 5 touchdowns vs New England in 1994

Marino Monday: Dan Marino vs. John Elway

Marino Monday: The Fake Spike Game

But even more impressive is this video of Marino hearing his name on draft night, the analyst’s opinion, and some old footage showing Dan Marino —checks notes—punting the football.

There will never be another Dan Marino. His arm, his release, the way he moved in the pocket. Had I not grown up watching #13 play, I can confidentially say my life would not be the same if the 6’4, 224 pound QB from Pittsburgh didn’t fall to the Dolphins at pick No.27.

Thank you, Dan Marino, and the Miami Dolphins, for drafting him!

What were your thoughts hearing Dan Marino’s name called in 1983? Do you have a favorite Marino memory? Will there ever be another quarterback like him? Was Marino a better punter than Mike Palardy?! What about Andy Reid in the punt, pass, and kick contest? Let us know in the comment section below!