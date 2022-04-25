Monday Evening Random Live Thread

As this is one of our almost nightly posts (when there is not a live game thread, the NFL Draft, or the Phinsider Question Of The Day Post) please feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day if there happens to be one and/or anything else that may come to mind. This is a live thread where the rules are pretty much wide open, and you really can discuss nearly anything so long as you continue to follow the actual site rules. Also, we obviously encourage group discussions of our Miami Dolphins and the goings-on with the team from day to day. Please remember that members of other teams’ sites are welcome to visit and comment on any one of our posts so long as they are not here to troll or otherwise violate the site’s rules. Please be as welcoming to them as you would any other new Dolphins fan to the site.