Have you ever been less excited for the NFL Draft?

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than four days away, I thought it was time to snap out of my rut and ask the critical questions as this year’s draft quickly approaches. Throughout the week, I will have a few different breakdowns on players I like for the Dolphins with their first pick in the draft — which falls at 102 overall — but let’s be honest, this year’s draft doesn’t feel ANYTHING like the drafts of year’s prior.

Which got me thinking, am I the only one that feels that way?

Do all Dolphins fans lack enthusiasm for this year’s draft?

I think I summed it up with the perfect analogy on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show when I compared previous drafts to being the little kid on Christmas morning—rushing downstairs to open gifts. However, this year, we are the parents, feeling meh as ever and running around to get all the presents under the tree without waking up the house. It’s whatever.

Maybe it’s because I’m now running daddy daycare with three children, or perhaps it has something to do with the Dolphins trading their first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. We sat helplessly watching San Francisco’s pick fall deeper and deeper down the draft board most of the year. It was painful. And the recent trade for Tyreek Hill —although one of the most exciting moves in franchise history — stripped Miami of many of its assets. (I’m not saying I’m upset. I loved the move for Tyreek Hill, FWIW)

Whatever the case, this year’s NFL draft doesn’t feel the same, and I want to know your thoughts on the matter.

Please vote on the poll below.

Poll Are you ‘excited’ for this year’s NFL Draft? yes

no vote view results 0% yes (0 votes)

0% no (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

What are your thoughts on this year’s draft class? Who should the Dolphins select with the 102nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft? Is there a player you would trade up for if he were to fall to the second round? Let us know in the comments section below.