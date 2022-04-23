PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua and Grier meet with the media, would it be wise for the Dolphins to simulate the rest of the offseason?

The second week of daddy daycare is going much like the first. (Spoiler Alert: I’m busy, and I wish I were an octopus). Add on Jake Mendel’s new job, and you have a Saturday episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

In this episode, Jake and I discuss:

Our favorite quotes from Chris Grier and Tua Tagovailoa’s press conference.

This includes Tua’s thoughts on former head coach Brian Flores, his relationship with Mike McDaniel, and why general manager Chris Grier will be watching MY CUT UPS of Tyreek Hill on Draft night. A bunch of other stuff too!

Then Jake and I quickly touch on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel has a very good relationship with Miami’s new head coach and recently asked for a trade. #AnywhereButTheJets

We then talk about Miami’s needs heading into the draft and whether or not the Dolphins could simulate the rest of the offseason and win meaningful games with the roster in place. PLAYOFFS!

Miami’s interest in safety Terrell Edmunds, what that might mean for Eric Rowe, and more!

All of this and so much more on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

